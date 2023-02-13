scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Zeenat Aman shares note on her mother Vardhini Scharwachter: ‘She epitomised the ideas of tolerance, love and empowerment’

Zeenat Aman took to her Instagram handle and posted a photo with her mother Vardhini Scharwachter.

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman recently made her Instagram debut and the actor has been dropping beautiful pictures with heartfelt captions. Zeenat on Monday dedicated a special post for her late mother Vardhini Scharwachter and called her a ‘pataka’ and her pillar of support.

The actor posted an old black and white photo featuring her mother and wrote, “If I have lived an extraordinary life it’s because I was brought up by an extraordinary woman. My mother Vardhini Scharwachter was what you’d call a ‘pataka’. Elegant, intelligent, feisty and my pillar of support.”

She continued, “She was a practicing Hindu and she epitomised the ideas of tolerance, love and empowerment. Her faith did not stop her from marrying my father Amanullah Khan. Later, after they had separated, she fell in love with and married a wonderful German man, whom I called Uncle Heinz. She taught me to stand on my own two feet and to live life on my own terms. She was truly the wind beneath my wings.”

A few days ago, the yesteryear actor spoke about her early acting days and wrote, “In the 70s the film and fashion industry was absolutely male dominated, and I would often be the only woman on a set. Over the course of my career, I have been photographed and filmed by many talented men. A woman’s gaze though, is different.”

Zeenat Aman made her Bollywood debut in the 1970s. She has acted in films like Yaadon Ki Baarat, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Qurbani, Dharam Veer, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Insaaf Ka Tarazu among others.

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 21:30 IST
