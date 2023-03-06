scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Zeenat Aman says she refused photo with a group of fans: 'There are boundaries that I find important…'

Zeenat Aman took to her Instagram handle and dropped a picture of hers from the 1970s.

Zeenat Aman shared a new picture on her Instagram handle.
Zeenat Aman says she refused photo with a group of fans: ‘There are boundaries that I find important…’
Veteran actor Zeenat Aman, who recently made her Instagram debut, has been feeling nostalgic about her time working in movies. She has been posting unseen pictures with meaningful captions.

In her latest post, Zeenat described a recent incident where a group of people recognised her on a ferry despite travelling incognito. The actor said that they requested her for a photo but she politely declined because she was recovering from a flu which left her in no mood to socialise. “I was sorry to disappoint these lovely fans, but there are boundaries that I find important to draw for myself. I am happy that they respected my response, as it’s not always the case,” she wrote.

Further, Zeenat Aman explained how before the advent of smartphones, the only proof of having met or interacted with a film star was an autograph. The actor wrote, “My wonderful mother would print hundreds of head shots of me, and then sit me down on the table and have me sign each one. These autographed pictures would then be sent out in response to fan mail, or handed out to fans who I encountered in my life (often with a personal note). This particular picture was shot specifically for this purpose, and you can see my signature on it.”

Zeenat added that she missed the ‘charming’ simplicity of autographs but also said that she doubted if postcards will be able to compete with camera phones in today’s times.

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 18:52 IST
