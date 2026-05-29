Zeenat Aman reveals the secret behind why her Instagram handle is ‘so millennial coded’

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman, who has been in Bollywood since her debut in 1970, recently recalled being the ‘only’ woman on the sets of her films. She also revealed the secret behind why her Instagram handle is “so millennial coded.”

Taking to her Instagram handle, Zeenat dropped a series of pictures with her team of stylists, photographers, and makeup and hair artists. Along with the post, she wrote in the caption, “From being the only woman on set to being surrounded by women. Interviewers almost always ask me about ‘what’s changed’ in the 50 odd years that I’ve been acting. Well, this is it! You younger folk can’t comprehend how exhilarating it is for me to be on sets where the producers, photographers, make up artists, hair stylists, clothes stylists, directors, dops and more… are women.”