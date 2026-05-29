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Zeenat Aman reveals the secret behind why her Instagram handle is ‘so millennial coded’
Zeenat Aman, recently recalled being the 'only' woman on the sets of her films. She also revealed the secret behind why her Instagram handle is 'so millennial coded.'
Veteran actor Zeenat Aman, who has been in Bollywood since her debut in 1970, recently recalled being the ‘only’ woman on the sets of her films. She also revealed the secret behind why her Instagram handle is “so millennial coded.”
Taking to her Instagram handle, Zeenat dropped a series of pictures with her team of stylists, photographers, and makeup and hair artists. Along with the post, she wrote in the caption, “From being the only woman on set to being surrounded by women. Interviewers almost always ask me about ‘what’s changed’ in the 50 odd years that I’ve been acting. Well, this is it! You younger folk can’t comprehend how exhilarating it is for me to be on sets where the producers, photographers, make up artists, hair stylists, clothes stylists, directors, dops and more… are women.”
The veteran actor also opened up about the reason behind her social media handle being “so millennial coded.” “And in case you’ve been wondering how my handle is so “millennial coded”, it’s because I spend so much time with these incredible young women (all in their 30s). @carapiranha is my sounding board and creative strategist of sorts, with whom conversations trigger memories and post ideas.”
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Thanking her team further, Zeenat Aman added, “@tanya.agarwall_ is my “home” photographer with whom it is always a breeze to shoot and whose images pepper this page. @pratikshanair and @makeupnhairbyankita are the wonderful make up artist and hair stylist I work with most often. They not only know how to make me look my best, they also watch out for me on set! You see I have no entourage as such, and on occasion production crews need to be reminded that I’m an elderly woman they mustn’t bully. And in the last frame is @jahnvibansal, a truly imaginative stylist who finds the most flattering silhouettes for me, sometimes at the nth hour.”
She ended her post with a heartfelt message encouraging women to celebrate and support the female friends and colleagues who uplift them.. “Of course I work with a galaxy of other photographers and stylists, but these are the girls I consider to be my core team. The ones who make life easier, brighter and more beautiful, and who have been such an important part of my journey over the past 4 years. If you have a female crew who lifts you up, I’d love to read about them in the comments. Be sure to tag them too. Gratitude is a beautiful thing. Here’s to all my girl’s girls.”
On the work front, Zeenat Aman will be seen neext in Bun Tikki. The film also features Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol in lead roles, and is produced by Manish Malhotra.
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