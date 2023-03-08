scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 08, 2023
Zeenat Aman wins internet once again with her recitation of Derek Walcott’s poem Love After Love on Women’s Day, listen

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Zeenat Aman shared a wonderful recitation of Derek Walcott's poem Love After Love. Her voice, ever so calm, reverberated in the audio clip.

Zeenat AmanZeenat Aman is winning the internet one Instagram post at a time. (Photo: Zeenat Aman/Instagram)

Actor Zeenat Aman was at the top of her game during the 70s and 80s, and now, when she has decided to be a part of the changing world via her presence on social media platform Instagram, she is making each post count.

Every post that Aman shares is not only lovely, but always ends up offering some food for thought. Be it her musings on gender pay parity, the paparazzi culture, the emergence of the selfie era, or a recitation of a poem by acclaimed poet Derek Walcott; it is as if she is letting us know her innermost thoughts one post at a time.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Zeenat Aman shared a wonderful recitation of Walcott’s poem Love After Love. Her voice, ever so calm, reverberated in the audio clip.

The actor captioned the clip, “A friend sent me this powerful poem by Derek Walcott one morning. It moved me, and I just had to share it with you. So yesterday I popped into @zanuski’s music studio and asked him to hit record. To me this is a poignant reminder to love and accept myself with the same tenderness that I do others. It is a poem for everyone, but it feels symbolic to be uploading it on International Women’s Day. If you do not know a woman who gives of herself freely, sometimes to her own neglect, then it’s likely that you are that woman.”

“So, if this poem resonates with you and makes you think about someone specific, send it to them. I hope you enjoy my recitation, but if not, here’s the poem for you to read,” she added as she attached the text of the poem. Here is how it goes:

Love After Love
By Derek Walcott

The time will come
when, with elation
you will greet yourself arriving
at your own door, in your own mirror
and each will smile at the other’s welcome,

and say, sit here. Eat.
You will love again the stranger who was your self.
Give wine. Give bread. Give back your heart
to itself, to the stranger who has loved you

all your life, whom you ignored
for another, who knows you by heart.
Take down the love letters from the bookshelf,

the photographs, the desperate notes,
peel your own image from the mirror.
Sit. Feast on your life.

The comments section of the post was quickly filled with compliments for Zeenat Aman as one user wrote, “This is one of my favourites.” Another mentioned, “What grace, how classy and dignified you are!” even as one fan commented, “Exquisite.”

It is unclear whether Aman will return to movies anytime soon. However, the actor had hinted in one of her posts that she is open to new and insightful projects.

First published on: 08-03-2023 at 18:39 IST
