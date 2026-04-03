Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Zeenat Aman recalls pushing Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘dead weight’ in a wheelchair in Don: ‘It was awfully difficult’
In her latest Instagram post, veteran actor Zeenat Aman recalled filming a scene for the 1978 original Don, where she struggled to push Amitabh Bachchan in a wheelchair.
Zeenat Aman keeps sharing interesting anecdotes and memories from her earlier films on social media. The veteran actor’s latest post was about her hit 1978 film, Don, opposite Amitabh Bachchan. She recalled playing the role of Roma in the film, and shared a scene when she pushed Amitabh in a wheelchair using all her might.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Zeenat posted a video of the scene from the film, where she acts as a nurse in the hospital to help an unconscious Amitabh escape from the police. Along with the clip, she wrote in the caption, “Yes, this is THAT scene from (the original 1978) Don – Roma, ever enterprising and daring, dupes the police and escapes with an unconscious Don from a hospital room.”
ALSO READ | When Shah Rukh Khan said he wanted to play Zeenat Aman’s Roma instead of Amitabh Bachchan’s role in Don. Watch
The actor further recalled, “Now I had already worked with many of the cast and crew in previous productions, so I was at complete ease through the making of the film. I also relished Roma’s character. She was smart, daring, and smooth.”
Zeenat Aman revealed using all her strength to move the wheelchair and added, “Who wouldn’t want to embody such a woman! Unfortunately being smooth on set that day wasn’t easy! Why, you ask. Because that relic of a wheelchair, with Mr. Bachchan’s dead weight to boot, was awfully difficult to manoeuvre. I had to keep my poker face for the part, while actually pushing with all my might!”
Zeenat ended the caption with an interesting remark about watching another reboot of the OG film. “I would be quite keen to watch another reboot of Don, as I very much enjoyed the last one too. What do you think?” she asked. Several fans flooded the comments section saying Don could never be remade.
For the unversed, Don was written by Salim-Javed and directed by Chandra Barot. The blockbuster film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, Pran, Iftekhar, Om Shivpuri and Satyen Kappu, among others. The 1978 film was the beginning of the Don franchise, as Javed Akhtar’s son Farhan Akhtar later remade it as Don: The Chase Begins Again (2006) and its sequel Don 2 (2011). Both the movies featured Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra.