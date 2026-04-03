Zeenat Aman recalls pushing Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘dead weight’ in a wheelchair in Don: ‘It was awfully difficult’

Zeenat Aman keeps sharing interesting anecdotes and memories from her earlier films on social media. The veteran actor’s latest post was about her hit 1978 film, Don, opposite Amitabh Bachchan. She recalled playing the role of Roma in the film, and shared a scene when she pushed Amitabh in a wheelchair using all her might.

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Taking to her Instagram handle, Zeenat posted a video of the scene from the film, where she acts as a nurse in the hospital to help an unconscious Amitabh escape from the police. Along with the clip, she wrote in the caption, “Yes, this is THAT scene from (the original 1978) Don – Roma, ever enterprising and daring, dupes the police and escapes with an unconscious Don from a hospital room.”