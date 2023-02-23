Zeenat Aman pens note on privacy of celebrities amid Alia Bhatt’s ‘intrusion of privacy’ row: ‘There are more interesting things to learn than..’

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a picture of herself as she got ready for a friend’s birthday party. But before heading out to the party, she shared her two cents on the ongoing discussion around the privacy of celebrities. The post comes just a couple of days after Alia Bhatt expressed her anger towards photographers who clicked her pictures from her neighbour’s terrace.

Though Aman didn’t mention any names in her post, she tried to explain the difference between a “healthy interest” in a celebrity’s life and “entitlement or desire to know every detail of their lives”.

While sharing her picture, the Satyam Shivam Sundaram actor wrote, “A quick picture in the foyer before heading to a friend’s birthday party the other night. I know you may want to ask me which friend, so I will give you an answer about privacy. I think there’s a fine line between a healthy interest in a public figure or a person you admire, and an entitlement or desire to know every detail of their lives.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

She added, “The former is wonderful and that on which artists and audiences thrive. The latter is a drag for everyone involved and, in my view, keeps us from approaching new ideas and a higher level of conversation.”

The veteran actor also took a sly dig at people who pry on celebrities to know everything about them. She concluded, “The world is so spectacularly diverse and rich, I promise you there are more interesting things to learn than which celebrity met whom and where. Just a thought 🌺.”

Zeenat Aman made her Instagram debut on February 11 and since then has been sharing some interesting posts on the platform.

Alia Bhatt on Tuesday took to her social media platforms to call out a publication for publishing pictures of her inside her residence in Bandra, without her consent. Many celebrities from the film industry came out in her support. A few members paparazzos expressed displeasure at the incident.

Popular photographer Manav Manglani was furious at the incident as he felt it creates a negative image of photographers and paparazzi in India. He shared with indianexpress.com how he tells his team and other young people in the industry to always be mindful of protecting the privacy of celebrities. “This wasn’t a public place or even someone else’s home. How can anyone point the camera at someone’s living room?” he asked, pressing upon the importance of professionalism in business.