Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Zeenat Aman says she was once the highest-paid female actor, reflects on gender wage gap in Bollywood: ‘It disappoints me…’

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman, in her latest Instagram post, spoke about how female actors may have better roles now but the gender disparity in salaries has remained the same throughout the decades.

Zeenat Aman filmsZeenat Aman recently made her Instagram debut. (Photo: Express Archive)
Zeenat Aman’s Instagram account has become a go-to place for film lovers, as the veteran actor keeps sharing anecdotes from her time in the industry. On Saturday, she took to her page to discuss the gender wage disparity, and how it has remained the same throughout the years, well into the new year. The actor wrote that she was the ‘highest paid female actor’ in her time but the disparity between her and her male co-stars was so vast ‘it was laughable’.

She posted a video of her rehearsing for the song Laila O Laila from 1980 hit Qurbani. The video also gave a glimpse of actor Feroz Khan behind the camera. The footage was from an interview for an Australian Broadcasting channel.

In the video, she told the camera, “90 percent of the time, most of the women here are just playing ornamental roles, purely ornamental. They sing and dance and sort of prance around the leading man. That’s about it. What I feel is happening now is that there are changes coming about.”

Zeenat Aman added that there are women demanding good roles and refusing to work in films: “They want to do something, they demand something, they are getting something to do. I think that’s exciting. I think women in India should have something to identify with, other than just ornamentation,” she added.

Also Read |Lara Dutta on pay disparity in Bollywood: I am being paid better than I was 10-15 years back

Through the caption, the actor shared how the video was shot 50 years back, and while a lot has changed in terms of the kind of roles written for women, the gender gap in wages has remained the same.

 

“In the late 70s, Keith Adam from the Australian Broadcasting Commission popped by the set of Qurbani, where I was rehearsing for Laila O Laila, and snagged himself an interview. It’s been nearly 50 years since this footage was shot, and the industry has changed immensely since. The roles available to women are clearly not just ornamental anymore. What hasn’t changed though is the gender pay gap. In my time I was lauded as the ‘highest paid female actor’, but the disparity in the pay cheque between my male co-stars and myself was so vast it was laughable. The Zeenat you see in this clip was quite certain that half a century would be enough time to even the scales. So it disappoints me that even today women in the film industry don’t have wage parity,” read a section of her post.

Also Read |Bhumi Pednekar says ’it’s a norm’ that she will not be paid as much as male counterpart: ‘Yet they want us to feel thankful’

“Women have consistently put in the work, and I really think that the onus is now on our men – actors, directors, producers – to ensure that their female co-workers (not just stars) are paid fairly. It seems such a simple and obvious thing, and yet it would be revolutionary if any man actually did this,” Zeenat concluded.

Zeenat Aman made her Instagram debut recently and has since then shared heartfelt notes about accepting her age, making a comeback, controversies, and her relationships.

First published on: 26-02-2023 at 09:23 IST
