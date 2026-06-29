‘Rather have 5 joyous years than 15 miserable ones’: Zeenat Aman on live-in relationships

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has consistently advocated for live-in relationships, arguing that couples should spend time living together before making a lifelong legal commitment. Her views have sparked criticism from several of her contemporaries, including Mumtaz and Saira Banu. Despite the backlash, Zeenat continues to stand by her belief.

In a recent conversation with Shubra Aiyappa, Zeenat explained why she feels live-in relationships are more relevant than ever.

“In today’s day and age—and even in the past—nothing lasts forever. You need to ensure compatibility before making a legal commitment. This is my view. You need to know whether you’re compatible mentally and emotionally. If you’re planning to have children, how will you raise them? What are your views on finances? If there is no compatibility, what’s the point? Wouldn’t you rather have five joyous years instead of fifteen miserable ones? That’s what I believe,” she said.

Elaborating further, the actress added, “People think romance is going to last forever. Nothing lasts forever. Relationships are always a work in progress. There has to be give and take, adjustment and compromise if things are to work. Relationships evolve. If you think the honeymoon phase is going to last forever, it doesn’t.”

Zeenat Aman has previously revealed that she gives the same advice to her sons, encouraging them to live with their partners before deciding on marriage. Her perspective is also shaped by her own difficult experiences with relationships.

She was briefly married to Sanjay Khan, a relationship that ended amid allegations of physical abuse after an infamous incident in a hotel room, during which she sustained serious injuries to one of her eyes. She later married actor Mazhar Khan, but the marriage was also troubled. Zeenat has previously spoken about infidelity during her pregnancy and the unhappy end to their relationship.

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Earlier, Zeenat Aman had faced intense criticism after sharing her views on live-in relationships in an Instagram post.

“One of you asked me for relationship advice in the comments section of my last post. Here’s a personal opinion I haven’t previously shared—if you’re in a relationship, I strongly recommend that you LIVE TOGETHER before getting married!” she wrote.

She added, “This is the same advice I’ve always given my sons, both of whom have had, or are in, a live-in relationship. It just seems logical to me that before two people get their families and the government involved in their equation, they first put their relationship to the ultimate test.”

Explaining her reasoning, Zeenat continued, “It’s easy to be the best version of yourself for a few hours a day. But can you share a bathroom? Weather the storm of a bad mood? Agree on what to eat for dinner every night? Keep the fire alive in the bedroom? Work through the million tiny conflicts that inevitably arise between two people living in close proximity? In short—are you actually compatible?”

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Acknowledging that her opinion could spark controversy, she concluded, “I’m aware that Indian society is a little uptight about ‘living in sin,’ but then again, society is uptight about so many things! Log kya kahenge?”

Her remarks, however, did not sit well with Saira Banu, who strongly disagreed with the advice.

“She has all of a sudden come into this huge social media popularity, and I can understand her excitement about sounding like a cool aunty. But giving advice that is counter to our moral values is not the solution to increasing your following. Aap Zeenat ko hi le lo misaal ke taur par (Take Zeenat for example). She knew Mazhar Khan for years before marrying him. Her marriage was a living hell. She should be the last person doling out advice on relationships,” Saira had said.