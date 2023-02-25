scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Zeenat Aman asked why film stars struggle to make marriages work: ‘I know of girls who put up with things that normal people wouldn’t’

Veteran actors Zeenat Aman and Asha Parekh spoke at the ABP Ideas Of India 2023 summit and talked about how difficult it is to make marriages work in the film industry.

Zeenat AmanVeteran actor Zeenat Aman spoke about the importance of being in a happy marriage. (Photo: Instagram/thezeenataman)

Veteran actors Asha Parekh and Zeenat Aman were among the most sought after leading ladies through the 1960s and 1970s. While both of them enjoyed the heights of success, their personal lives always created a lot of buzz. While Asha announced early on that she doesn’t intend on getting married, Zeenat went through a troubled marriage. Addressing the notion that celebrity marriages often don’t work, the actors said that celebrities have to put in double the effort of regular people to make their marriages last.

When asked why she never married, Asha said at the ABP Ideas of India 2023 Summit, “They say marriages are made in heaven. If something has to work, it will. It was not in our destiny, so it didn’t happen, and I think I am very happy.”

Zeenat, who was married to late actor Mazhar Khan for 13 years, had once stated on Simi Grewal’s chat show that she led an unhappy married life. She continues to believe that people should stay single instead of bearing the pain of a bad marriage. “Har ek ki journey alag hai and it’s better not be married than have a bad marriage. Something that people do not understand that when artists get married, they work hard to make their marriage work,” said Zeenat, who has two sons from her marriage. The actor continued, “All the sacrifices girls make, I think people who are not in the limelight, itna nahi karte because they get married because they want to be married and I know quite a lot of girls, they put up with things that most normal people would not put up with.”

The interviewer brought up an old incident of Asha once being spotted with a gentleman from America in a coffee shop at 2am. The veteran actor seemed uncomfortable, and refused to talk about it. She only said, “It was supposed to be an arranged marriage and main uss baat ko dohraana nahi chahti (It was supposed to be an arranged marriage and I don’t want to talk about that incident).”

25-02-2023
