Zeenat Aman makes Instagram debut, says ‘In the 1970s, the film industry was absolutely male dominated’

Yesteryear model-actor Zeenat Aman on Sunday took to her Instagram handle and dropped a beautiful picture of herself. Zeenat also penned a note, recalling how in the 1970s, the film and fashion industry were “absolutely male dominated”.

The actor made her Instagram debut on Saturday and she wrote in the bio – “Actor. Mother. Maverick.” Sharing the first photo, she wrote, “Laughing at the places life takes me. Why hello there, Instagram.”

In her second post, Zeenat Aman shared a portrait photo and gave a shout out to the young photographer who clicked the snap. She wrote in the caption, “In the 70s the film and fashion industry was absolutely male dominated, and I would often be the only woman on a set. Over the course of my career, I have been photographed and filmed by many talented men. A woman’s gaze though, is different.”

She added, “This series of pictures was shot by young photographer @tanyyaa.a_ in the comfort of my home. No lights, no makeup artist, no hairdresser, no stylist, no assistants. Just a lovely sunny afternoon together.

Impressed by young women in recent times, Zeenat said, “It’s such a pleasure to see so many young women working on both sides of the lens today. I look forward to discovering more such talent on Instagram.”

Zeenat Aman began acting in 1970. She has acted in films like Yaadon Ki Baarat, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Qurbani, Dharam Veer, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Insaaf Ka Tarazu among others.