Panipat: Zeenat Aman joins the cast as Sakina Begum

Yesteryear diva Zeenat Aman will be seen as Sakina Begum in Ashutosh Gowariker’s magnum opus Panipat. The period drama, which stars Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt, will feature Zeenat in a special appearance. She will begin shooting for the historical drama by the end of this week.

According to the makers, Sakina led the province of Hoshiyarganj and lived within the confines of her kingdom, away from the politics of the region. She played an important part in the battle of Panipat when the Peshwas turned to her for help.

Ashutosh Gowariker, who has previously worked with Zeenat Aman as an actor in 1989 mystery film Gawaahi, shared his excitement of getting her to join the stellar ensemble cast of Panipat. The director said in a statement, “It is an absolute honour and a fan moment to be directing Zeenatji. There are many many of her films that I have loved and especially her work in them. What is most fascinating about her is the humility despite all the stardom.” Ashutosh further adds, “I am excited to reveal her look in the film now but can’t.”

As per the synopsis, the movie is based on the Third Battle of Panipat that took place on January 14, 1761. Touted to be one of the most epic battles in the history of India, it was fought between the Maratha Empire’s northern expeditionary force and the invading forces of the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali along with his two Indian allies – the Rohilla Afghans of the Doab and Shuja-ud-Daula, the Nawab of Awadh.

Panipat is being produced by Ashutosh’s wife Sunita Gowariker under their home banner AGPPL along with Rohit Shelatkar’s company – Vision World. It is scheduled to release on December 6, 2019.