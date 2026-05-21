‘I wanted to escape personal life’: Zeenat Aman relives ‘cracks in marriage’ with Mazhar Khan

Veteran star Zeenat Aman often shares interesting anecdotes about her past films on social media. This time, the actor opened up about her second marriage struggles with late actor-director Mazhar Khan. She recalled having cracks in her relationship during the shoot of her 1985 film Gawaahi. Zeenat also reflected on how she wanted to escape her personal life, to become more than just a ‘mother’ or ‘wife’.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a BTS video from the shoot of Anant Bilani’s Gawaahi in 1998. Along with the clip, the actor wrote in the caption, “How many comebacks can a gal have? When it comes to me, apparently the answer is unlimited! Gawaahi was shot in 1988, two years after the birth of my first son Azaan and just before the conception of my second born Zahaan. At this point in my life, the rosy picture of domestic bliss that I had conjured up while at the peak of my career was beginning to fade. Marriage and motherhood had both arrived, but the former was starting to show cracks. I was back living with my own mother (with little Azaan in tow) in her flat in south Bombay when an unexpected script arrived at my doorstep. It was a low budget courtroom drama based on Ayn Rand’s play The Night of January 16th, and it was terrifically pitched to me by producer Vivek Vaswani and debut director Anant Balani.”

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While facing difficulties in her marriage, Zeenat moved to her mother’s house in South Bombay for support. “Having once wanted to escape my professional life, I now wanted to escape my personal life and remember my identity as something outside of daughter, mother and wife! My amazing Amma stepped in to help out with Azaan and that allowed me to accept the role of murder-accused Janhvi Kaul in Gawaahi. We shot entirely in Mumbai, and the cast included the highly decorated Shekhar Kapur and the talented Ashutosh Gowarikar. I rewatched the film last night, and was reminded that it’s quite a bold and unconventional whodunnit! Kaul is the “other woman” and secretary to business tycoon Ranjeet Chaudhary, whose mysterious death is the pivot on which the plot turns. If slow burn legal dramas, with a dose of passion and perhaps a plot twist are your thing, this one may be worth a watch,” she wrote.

Concluding the caption by calling herself the ‘comeback queen’, she shared, “This interview clip is from the film set of Gawaahi, and for me personally it is madly nostalgia-provoking. The role marked my return to films after giving birth, and so of course it was also hailed as a comeback. One of many I’ve apparently had since! I guess you can call me a comeback queen.”

Zeenat Aman’s marriage with Mazhar Khan

During an old interview with Simi Garewal once, Zeenat Aman had opened up about the challenges in her marriage to Mazhar Khan. “What had happened with Mazhar is that he had stopped helping himself… Whatever he was doing, he was inflicting further damage on himself, and I couldn’t stay there and watch him do that,” she recalled.

The actor added, “What really happened is that he became addicted to prescription drugs, painkillers. He was at a point taking seven a day and the doctor had said that there was a good possibility that his kidneys would pack up. The children would request him, I would request him, we would tell him don’t do it but he didn’t.”

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She revealed that their was a lasting impact of their separation on her. “Eventually, his kidneys did pack up, and this was after I had opted out. It took me a very long time to do that because when I left, I still cared. I had fought so many of his battles so hard for him. It was very difficult for me to leave, even though it was a question of self-preservation.”

Zeenat also revealed that after she stepped out of their marriage, she was punished by Khan’s sister and mother. “Every penny he possibly had has been taken by his mother and sister. There is nothing. They wanted to punish me for leaving Mazhar and didn’t even allow me to pay my last respects to him,” said Zeenat.

For the unknown, Zeenat Aman got married to actor Sanjay Khan in 1978, but their marriage was annulled in 1979. She then tied the knot with actor-director Mazhar Khan in 1985, with whom she had two children – Azaan and Zahaan. Mazhar passed away in 1998, because of kidney failure.