Zee5 unveils Scam The Leak, series inspired by the NEET paper leak. Watch

As student protests over the alleged NEET-UG question paper leak continue to dominate the national conversation, Zee5 has unveiled the first look of its upcoming series Scam: The Leak. The teaser arrives against the backdrop of escalating demonstrations in the national capital, where thousands of students marched towards Parliament earlier this week as part of the ‘Chalo Sansad’ protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The march turned violent, with visuals showing Delhi Police using lathis and tear gas to disperse protesters.

The over one-minute-long promo opens inside a high-security printing press, where confidential examination papers for a medical entrance test are being printed under tight surveillance. The papers are then sealed in envelopes marked “Confidential” and packed into boxes before being loaded onto a van. Amid the movement, one individual discreetly hands over copies of the question paper to another, who quickly photographs the pages and forwards them through an online chat.