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Zee5 unveils Scam The Leak, series inspired by the NEET paper leak. Watch
The promo depicts an exam paper leak and its aftermath, echoing a controversy that has gripped the nation
As student protests over the alleged NEET-UG question paper leak continue to dominate the national conversation, Zee5 has unveiled the first look of its upcoming series Scam: The Leak. The teaser arrives against the backdrop of escalating demonstrations in the national capital, where thousands of students marched towards Parliament earlier this week as part of the ‘Chalo Sansad’ protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The march turned violent, with visuals showing Delhi Police using lathis and tear gas to disperse protesters.
The over one-minute-long promo opens inside a high-security printing press, where confidential examination papers for a medical entrance test are being printed under tight surveillance. The papers are then sealed in envelopes marked “Confidential” and packed into boxes before being loaded onto a van. Amid the movement, one individual discreetly hands over copies of the question paper to another, who quickly photographs the pages and forwards them through an online chat.
The teaser then shifts to television newsrooms, with multiple channels flashing breaking news about the examination paper leak. As reports of a CBI investigation dominate the airwaves, the promo gathers pace before coming to a sudden halt inside an empty classroom. The silence is interrupted by the sound of a ringing phone. The screen flashes “Papa Calling”, and as the camera slowly tilts upwards towards a mirror, it reveals the reflection of a student who has died by suicide.
Sharing the first look, Zee5 wrote, “One paper. Millions of dreams. One leak. A nation in disbelief. The Scam: Leaked, Coming Soon on Zee5!”
Watch the promo here:
While the series does not directly reference any real-life incident, the teaser appears to draw clear inspiration from the controversy surrounding the alleged NEET-UG question paper leak, which has triggered widespread protests across the country. The streaming platform is yet to announce, the principal crew behind the show.
About the protest
The CJP-led agitation began on June 20, with educationist Sonam Wangchuk joining the movement on June 28. Wangchuk has been on an indefinite fast for more than 20 days, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Rs 1 crore in compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide following the NEET-UG paper leak controversy. On Monday, coinciding with the opening day of Parliament’s Monsoon Session, thousands of protesters marched towards Parliament as part of the ‘Chalo Sansad’ call. The demonstration, however, escalated after clashes broke out, with the police allegedly using force against the demonstrators.
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