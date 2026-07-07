ZEE5 removes ‘Satluj’ after govt cites security, IT Rules; SGPC and SAD slam move

OTT platform ZEE5 has removed actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh-starrer film ‘Satluj’ after receiving a notice from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), citing security issues and obligations under the IT Rules 2021, it is learnt. The film, which was stuck with the Central Board of Film Certification for more than three years, was released uncut on ZEE5 on Friday and removed on Sunday evening.
The development gave way to a furious debate with political parties and the SGPC pushing for the release of the film and the actor-singer saying that he “had a feeling that something like this would happen”.
The film is based on the life of Punjab-based human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who disappeared in 1995. In 2005, four Punjab Police personnel were convicted for his abduction and murder and sentenced to seven years in prison. Two years later, the Punjab and Haryana High Court enhanced their sentence to life imprisonment.
OTT content is not regulated by the CBFC, but covered under the provisions of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.
Officials said the makers of ‘Satluj’ had applied for CBFC certification in 2022 under a different title, ‘Punjab 95’. However, the makers did not comply with the 127 cuts and title change as suggested by the CBFC. The makers challenged the CBFC objections in the Bombay High Court, but later the plea was withdrawn.
The original title of the Honey Trehan-directed film was changed for release on ZEE5 without any other modification, an official said. Once the matter came to the government’s notice, it asked ZEE5 to take down the film due to “security” concerns.
Subsequently, on Sunday evening, just two days after its release, ZEE5 informed viewers that the film was no longer available in India.
Story continues below this ad
A code of ethics, part of the IT Rules, requires OTT platforms to avoid publishing content prohibited by law and to undertake age-based classification of content.
The Bombay High Court placed an interim pan-India stay on Rules 9(1) and 9(3) of the IT Rules 2021, which required digital news media and online publishers to adhere to a “code of ethics” and a three-tier grievance redressal mechanism.
The code of ethics also states that when deciding “to feature or transmit or publish or exhibit” any content, a publisher shall exercise due caution and discretion when it affects the sovereignty and integrity of India or threatens, endangers or jeopardises the security of the state.
It states that caution should also be exercised in case the content is detrimental to India’s friendly relations with foreign countries or is likely to incite violence or disturb the maintenance of public order.
Story continues below this ad
Meanwhile, Kulwant Singh Manan, chief secretary of the SGPC said: “The government should ensure that people see this film. What is wrong if reality is shown and public comes to know of what happened during those days in Punjab.”
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said, “This is not mere censorship; it is an assault on our collective memory, truth, and freedom of expression…”
In an expansive session on Instagram Live from the US where he is on tour, Diljit expressed his anguish. “I had a feeling on Friday that something like this will happen. This was already on my mind. It is not something to be shocked about (the ban) … But I am satisfied that people have seen the film; it has reached them,” Dosanjh said in Punjabi.
In an Instagram post, ZEE5 said: “We are doing our bit to bring ‘Satluj’ back. Please do yours — don’t support piracy. We remain committed to exploring every possible avenue to bring ‘Satluj’ back to you.”
Amrita Nayak Dutta writes on defence and national security as part of the national bureau of The Indian Express. In the past, Amrita has extensively reported on the media industry and broadcasting matters, urban affairs, bureaucracy and government policies. In the last 14 years of her career, she has worked in newspapers as well as in the online media space and is well versed with the functioning of both newsrooms. Amrita has worked in the northeast, Mumbai and Delhi. She has travelled extensively across the country, including in far-flung border areas, to bring detailed reports from the ground and has written investigative reports on media and defence. She has been working for The Indian Express since January 2023. ... Read More