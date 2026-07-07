ZEE5 removes ‘Satluj’ after govt cites security, IT Rules; SGPC and SAD slam move

OTT platform ZEE5 has removed actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh-starrer film ‘Satluj’ after receiving a notice from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), citing security issues and obligations under the IT Rules 2021, it is learnt. The film, which was stuck with the Central Board of Film Certification for more than three years, was released uncut on ZEE5 on Friday and removed on Sunday evening.

The development gave way to a furious debate with political parties and the SGPC pushing for the release of the film and the actor-singer saying that he “had a feeling that something like this would happen”.

The film is based on the life of Punjab-based human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who disappeared in 1995. In 2005, four Punjab Police personnel were convicted for his abduction and murder and sentenced to seven years in prison. Two years later, the Punjab and Haryana High Court enhanced their sentence to life imprisonment.