Zee Cine Awards 2020: Ranveer Singh and Taapsee Pannu win big

Zee Cine Awards 2020 took place in Mumbai without any audience because of the coronavirus scare. Bollywood stars including Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Rajkummar Rao, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Aparshakti Khurana and Govinda among others attended the award ceremony and shot for their performances for the televised show.

Ranveer Singh won the award for Best Actor for Gully Boy. He also won the Best Onscreen Pair for the Zoya Akhtar directorial in which he was cast opposite Alia Bhatt. Sharing a photo with the awards, Ranveer wrote on Instagram, “Best Actor in a Leading Role 🏆 Song of the Year 🏆 Best On-screen Pair 🏆 #zeecineawards Blessings on Blessings on Blessings ❤️🙏🏽🧿”

Taapsee Pannu walked away with the Best Actor (Female) award for her film Badla. She too posted the photo of her trophy on Instagram and captioned it, “The first one for ‘Naina Sethi'”

Several videos from the award ceremony were shared on the fan pages of Bollywood stars. Hrithik danced on the song “Ghungroo” from his 2019 film War. Sara Ali Khan was seen grooving with Govinda on his hit song “Main toh raste se jaa raha tha”.

Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana and Kartik Aaryan hosted the award ceremony. Ranveer Singh also gave an energetic performance for his fans.

Watch all the photos and videos from Zee Cine Awards 2020:

Zee Cine Awards 2020 will be aired on March 28 at 7.30 pm on ZEE TV and ZEE Cinema.

