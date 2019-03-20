Zee Cine Awards 2019: Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone win big

Tuesday evening saw the who’s who of Bollywood coming together for Zee Cine Awards 2019. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and many others attended the event and from the looks of it, it seems that the Bollywood stars had a great time.
While Uri actor Vicky Kaushal and Luka Chuppi fame Kartik Aaryan hosted Zee Cine Awards 2019, Dhak-Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit stole the show with her tribute to the film Hum Aapke Hain Kaun. Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Ranveer Singh’s performances were also highlights of the evening. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor shook a leg on the song “Radha” from the movie Student Of The Year.
Among the winners, Vicky Kaushal walked away with the Best Supporting Actor (Male) award for Sanju, Ayushmann Khurrana won the Extraordinary Performer of the Year award and Tabu took home the Best Actor in a Negative Role trophy for Andhadhun.
Here’s the complete list of winners:
Best Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmaavat
Best Actor (Female): Deepika Padukone, Padmaavat
Best Actor (Male): Ranbir Kapoor, Sanju
Best Actor (Male) Viewers Choice: Ranveer Singh, Padmaavat
Best Supporting Actor (Male): Vicky Kaushal, Sanju
Best Supporting Actor (Female): Katrina Kaif, Zero
Extraordinary Performer of the Year: Ayushmann Khurrana
Best Debut (Male): Ishaan Khattar, Beyond the Clouds/ Dhadak
Best Debut (Female): Janhvi Kapoor, Dhadak
Best Actor in a Negative Role: Tabu, Andhadhun
Best Actor in a Comic Role: Kartik Aaryan, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
Extraordinary Contribution to the Indian Cinema: Hema Malini
Extraordinary Icon for Social Change: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Best Playback Singer (Male): Yasser Desai, “Naino Ne Bandhi” (Gold)
Best Playback Singer (Female): Vibha Saraf and Harshdeep Kaur, Dilbaro (Raazi)
Best Debut Director: Amar Kaushik, Stree
Best Choreography: Ghoomar, Padmaavat
Best Dialogues: Pankaj Tripathi, Stree
Best VFX: Zero
See photos from Zee Cine Awards 2019:
Zee Cine Awards will soon air on TV.