Zee Cine Awards 2019: Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone win big

While Uri actor Vicky Kaushal and Luka Chuppi fame Kartik Aaryan hosted Zee Cine Awards 2019, Dhak-Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit stole the show with her tribute to the film Hum Aapke Hain Kaun.

Tuesday evening saw the who’s who of Bollywood coming together for Zee Cine Awards 2019. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and many others attended the event and from the looks of it, it seems that the Bollywood stars had a great time.

While Uri actor Vicky Kaushal and Luka Chuppi fame Kartik Aaryan hosted Zee Cine Awards 2019, Dhak-Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit stole the show with her tribute to the film Hum Aapke Hain Kaun. Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Ranveer Singh’s performances were also highlights of the evening. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor shook a leg on the song “Radha” from the movie Student Of The Year.

Among the winners, Vicky Kaushal walked away with the Best Supporting Actor (Male) award for Sanju, Ayushmann Khurrana won the Extraordinary Performer of the Year award and Tabu took home the Best Actor in a Negative Role trophy for Andhadhun.

Here’s the complete list of winners:

Best Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmaavat
Best Actor (Female): Deepika Padukone, Padmaavat
Best Actor (Male): Ranbir Kapoor, Sanju
Best Actor (Male) Viewers Choice: Ranveer Singh, Padmaavat
Best Supporting Actor (Male): Vicky Kaushal, Sanju
Best Supporting Actor (Female): Katrina Kaif, Zero
Extraordinary Performer of the Year: Ayushmann Khurrana
Best Debut (Male): Ishaan Khattar, Beyond the Clouds/ Dhadak
Best Debut (Female): Janhvi Kapoor, Dhadak
Best Actor in a Negative Role: Tabu, Andhadhun
Best Actor in a Comic Role: Kartik Aaryan, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
Extraordinary Contribution to the Indian Cinema: Hema Malini
Extraordinary Icon for Social Change: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Best Playback Singer (Male): Yasser Desai, “Naino Ne Bandhi” (Gold)
Best Playback Singer (Female): Vibha Saraf and Harshdeep Kaur, Dilbaro (Raazi)
Best Debut Director: Amar Kaushik, Stree
Best Choreography: Ghoomar, Padmaavat
Best Dialogues: Pankaj Tripathi, Stree
Best VFX: Zero

See photos from Zee Cine Awards 2019:

alia bhatt, deepika padukone Zee Cine Awards 2019.
Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt were a vision at Zee Cine Awards 2019. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
ranbir kapoor Zee Cine Awards 2019.
Ranbir Kapoor won the Best Actor award for his role in Sanju. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
ranveer singh Zee Cine Awards 2019.
Ranveer Singh struck a pose at Zee Cine Awards 2019. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
kiara advani photos
Kiara Advani shook a leg with Varun Dhawan at Zee Cine Awards 2019. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
vicky kaushal Zee Cine Awards 2019.
Vicky Kaushal won Best Supporting Actor (Male) for Sanju at Zee Cine Awards 2019. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Kartik Aaryan hosted Zee Cine Awards 2019. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
hema malini Zee Cine Awards 2019.
Varun Dhawan touched Hema Malini’s feet as he met the veteran star on the red carpet of Zee Cine Awards 2019. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
katrina kaif Zee Cine Awards 2019.
Katrina Kaif won the Best Supporting Actor (Female) award for her role in Zero. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
sonam kapoor photos Zee Cine Awards 2019.
Sonam Kapoor looked gorgeous on the red carpet of Zee Cine Awards 2019. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
karan johar at Zee Cine Awards 2019.
Kriti Sanon and Karan Johar were photographed together at Zee Cine Awards 2019. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
janhvi kapoor Zee Cine Awards 2019.
Janhvi Kapoor at Zee Cine Awards 2019. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
madhuri dixit Zee Cine Awards 2019.
Madhuro Dixit was also present at Zee Cine Awards 2019. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
ayushmann khurrana awards
Ayushmann Khurrana was honoured with Extraordinary Performer of the Year at Zee Cine Awards 2019. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
radhika madan mard ko dard nahi hota
Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor Radhika Madan at Zee Cine Awards 2019. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
sanjay leela bhansali padmaavat awards
Sanjay Leela Bhansali was awarded the Best Director award for Padmaavat at Zee Cine Awards 2019.(Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
ishaan khatter awards
Best Debut (Male) winner Ishaan Khatter with his mother Neelima Azeem at Zee Cine Awards 2019.(Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
neena gupta photos
Neena Gupta with her Badhaai Ho co-actor Gajraj Rao on the red carpet of Zee Cine Awards 2019. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
alia ranbir zee cine awards 2019
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor left the venue hand in hand. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Zee Cine Awards will soon air on TV.

