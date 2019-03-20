Inside Zee Cine Awards 2019

Many Bollywood stars on Tuesday evening were seen under one roof at the Zee Cine Awards 2019. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Sonam Kapoor and several other B-town biggies were seen putting their best foot forward at the glittering event.

While we saw their red carpet appearances, the inside photos and videos shared by fan pages have flooded social media. Glimpses of the star performances and their candid clicks have left us wanting more.

A few videos shared by fans show rumoured couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor shaking a leg on “Ishq Wala Love.” In another video, Ranveer Singh was spotted getting emotional after winning the Best Actor (Male) Viewers Choice award.

Here are inside videos from Zee Cine Awards 2019:

Alia Bhatt tweeted a photo and wrote, “It takes the best director,writers,crew,hair &makeup to make a Best Actor. Cause you are nothing without your tribe♥🏆 This is for Team Raazi,for @meghnagulzar &for all those those who have given up their lives for us & our country. Thank you for all the love! #ZeeCineAwards2019.”

It takes the best director,writers,crew,hair &makeup to make a Best Actor. Cause you are nothing without your tribe♥🏆 This is for Team Raazi,for @meghnagulzar &for all those those who have given up their lives for us & our country. Thank you for all the love! #ZeeCineAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/csa1CVXPqh — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 20, 2019

Kartik Aaryan who was nominated for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in two categories – Best Actor (Male) and Best Actor In A Comic Role, won the latter award. He shared a click with his parents and wrote along, “My Priceless Moment…Mummy-Papa on stage with me while I receive the Award for Best Actor in comic role in front of them for Sonu❤ ❤️.”

Ranveer Singh also shared a happy click posing with his trophy, and wrote, “Best Actor in a Leading Role! 🌟 #zeecineawards 🏆 #ontopoftheworld.” On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Kamli won the Zee Cine Award! 😊,” as he shared a photo.

Katrina Kaif posted a picture too and wrote, “आज रात ZEE Awards के लिए 🌟best supporting actress for ZERO.” Neena Gupta also shared a click and wrote, “Won the extraordinary couple of the year award for #Badhaaiho last night at #zeecineawards2019.”

Varun Dhawan shared a click from the backstage and wrote, “The only nod of approval needed after a live stage performance @madhuridixitnene #blessed baki sab first class hain #kalank.”

Here are some more photos from Zee Cine Awards 2019:

Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, Radhika Madan, Aparshakti Khurana and a few others shared their looks for the awards night.

Zee Cine Awards 2019 will be aired on Zee TV soon.