Zee Cine Awards 2017: Salman Khan’s Sultan leads nominations tally, Akshay Kumar’s Airlift follows. See full list of nominations here

Zee Cine Awards 2017: Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Shahid Kapoor are nominated in the Best Actor Male category. Zee Cine Awards 2017: Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Shahid Kapoor are nominated in the Best Actor Male category.

Salman Khan-starrer Sultan leads the Zee Cine Awards 2017 nominations tally with nine nods followed by Akshay Kumar’s Airlift. Sultan is competing in nine categories including the technical awards categories. Apart from Best Film, it has been nominated for Best Director, Best Actor – Male, Best Actor – Female, Best Male Playback Singer, Best Female Playback Singer, Best Music, Best Story and Best Choreography categories.

Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Shahid Kapoor are nominated for Best Actor Male category. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil leads the music categories. Arijit Singh has got three nominations in Best Male Playback Singer category for the Karan Johar film, while Amitabh Bhattacharya has also got three nominations in the Best Lyrics category. Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor are competing in Best Actor Female category.

Here’s the complete list of Zee Cine Awards 2017 nominations:

Best Film

Airlift

Kapoor & Sons

M.S. Dhoni– The Untold Story

Neerja

Pink

Sultan

Best Director

Shakun Batra (Kapoor & Sons)

Neeraj Pandey (M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story)

Ram Madhvani (Neerja)

Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury (Pink)

Ali Abbas Zafar (Sultan)

Abhishek Chaubey (Udta Punja)

Best Actor Male

Akshay Kumar (Airlift)

Manoj Bajpayee (Aligarh)

Sushant Singh Rajput (M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story)

Amitabh Bachchan (Pink)

Salman Khan (Sultan)

Shahid Kapoor (Udta Punjab)

Best Actor Female

Alia Bhatt (Dear Zindagi)

Vidya Balan (Kahaani 2– Durga Rani Singh)

Sonam Kapoor (Neerja)

Anushka Sharma (Sultan)

Alia Bhatt (Udta Punjab)

Best Supporting Actor Male

Rajkummar Rao (Aligarh)

Rishi Kapoor (Kapoor & Sons)

Rajat Kapoor (Kapoor & Sons)

Anupam Kher (M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story)

Amitabh Bachchan (Wazir)

Best Supporting Actor Female

Konkana Sen Sharma (Akira)

Tabu (Fitoor)

Ratna Pathak Shah (Kapoor & Sons)

Shabana Azmi (Neerja)

Ratna Pathak Shah (Nil Battey Sannata)

Kareena Kapoor (Udta Punjab)

While the race for the winners is on, several Bollywood stars are brushing up their dancing skills for the big night. Those set to perform include Alia Bhatt, kareena Kapoor Khan and Varun Dhawan.

Watch Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan rehearsing for Zee Cine Awards:

.@Varun_dvn surrender hua to #FALZeeCineAwards2017! Stay tuned for more masti and magic! pic.twitter.com/Pke4zen6Hk — Zee Cine Awards (@ZeeCineAwards) March 10, 2017

Best Actor In A Comic Role

Varun Dhawan (Dishoom)

Jimmy Shergill (Happy Bhag Jayegi)

Akshay Kumar (Housefull 3)

Rishi Kapoor (Kapoor & Sons)

Satish Kaushik (Udta Punjab)

Best Actor In A Negative Role

Anurag Kashyap (Akira)

Akshaye Khanna (Dishoom)

Shah Rukh Khan (Fan)

Jim Sarbh (Neerja)

Manav Kaul ( Wazir)

Best Debutant Male

Master Mayur Patole (Budhia Singh – Born to Run)

Krrish Chhabria (Dhanak)

Harshvardhan Kapoor (Mirzya)

Jim Sarbh (Neerja)

Diljit Dosanjh ( Udta Punjab)

Best Debutant – Female

Hetal Gada – Dhanak

Saiyami Kher – Mirzya

Riya Shukla – Nil Battey Sannata

Andrea Tariang – Pink

Ritika Singh – Saala Khadoos

Best Debutant Director

Soumendra Padhi (Budhia Singh – Born to Run)

Munish Bhardwaj (Moh Maya Money)

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (Nil Battey Sannata)

Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury (Pink)

Tinu Suresh Desai (Rustom)

Ribhu Dasgupta (TE3N)

Best Story

Raja Krishna Menon (Airlift)

Ayesha Devitre Dhillon & Shakun Batra –( Kapoor & Sons)

Ritesh Shah (Pink)

Ali Abbas Zafar (Sultan)

Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Chaubey – Udta Punjab

Best Music

Pritam (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil– Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Pritam (Channa Mereya’ – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Pritam (Bulleya– Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Pritam (The Breakup Song– Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Vishal & Shekhar (Jag Ghoomeya – Sultan)

Best Lyrics

Amitabh Bhattacharya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil– Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Amitabh Bhattacharya (Channa Mereya’ – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Amitabh Bhattacharya (Bulleya – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Irshad Kamil ( Jag Ghoomeya – Sultan)

Irshad Kamil (Sultan – Sultan)

Best Male Playback Singer

Arijit Singh (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil– Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Arijit Singh (Channa Mereya’ – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Arijit Singh (Alizeh’ – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Amit Mishra (Bulleya – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan (Jag Ghoomeya – Sultan)

Sukhwinder Singh (Sultan– Sultan)

Best Female Playback Singer

Jonita Gandhi (The Breakup Song– Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Shilpa Rao (Bulleya – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Nooran Sisters (Mirzya – Mirzya)

Kaushiki Chakraborty (Kaaga – Mirzya)

Neha Bhasin (Jag Ghoomeya’ – Sultan)

Best Choreography

Bosco – Caesar (Kala Chashma – Baar Baar Dekho)

Vaibhavi Merchant (Jabra Fan – Fan)

Farah Khan (Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai – Sultan)

Vaibhavi Merchant (Jag Ghoomeya – Sultan)

Vaibhavi Merchant (Sultan – Sultan)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd