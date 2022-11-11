Zayn Marie Khan opens up on pressure of being Aamir Khan’s niece, ‘favourite person’ Imran Khan: ‘He’s a sensitive, loving and beautiful person’ 

Actor Zayn Marie Khan, the niece of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and daughter of veteran filmmaker Mansoor Khan, is looking forward to reviews of her new Netflix film Monica O My Darling with Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sikander Kher.

While promoting the film, the actor who’s showed off her acting chops with projects like Mrs Serial Killer and Feels Like Ishq, opened up about how she is an “accidental actor” and that she doesn’t fit in the bracket of a star-kid despite having actors in her family. She said she was brought up on the mountains amid cattle and chickens and had little to do with films. Mansoor had retired to Coorg early in his life.

On being asked if she feels pressure to succeed in films because she is Aamir Khan’s niece, she agreed and told The Times of India in an interview that it is not a pressure that her family has put on her, but “it is a pressure that I have put on myself”, Zayn also shared that she feels at ease knowing Aamir is proud of her work.

She is quite close to her cousin and actor Imran Khan. In fact Imran also officiated her wedding that took place in February last year. The actor said that it was Imran who inspired her to take up acting. Calling him his ‘favourite human being in the world’, Zayn said her older brother is a sensitive, loving, and beautiful person to whom she has always looked up to. “I think I am lucky that I have had him to guide me,” she said.

She also opened up about how Imran Khan’s Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na inspired her to become an actor. She said that seeing Imran, “the most important person on earth to me was receiving so much love. That was probably when I subconsciously thought maybe even I want to do this.”

Zayn has been carving her niche by doing projects for the OTT, however, she at times does get bogged down with the kind of hate and trolling “star kids” receive. On being asked how she reacts to the tag of a ‘star-kid’ Zayn that she finds it “quite funny” because she doesn’t think that she’d “classify myself as a star kid”. Zayn is the daughter of Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander director and veteran filmmaker Mansoor Khan.

Zayn also opened up about how, according to her, it is “never okay” to troll anyone just because they come from a film family. “There is a large amount of hate, trolling, and bullying that happens when somebody is related to somebody famous or is from a film family,” she added.

She is now preparing for the release of Zoya Akhtar’s Made In Heaven 2.