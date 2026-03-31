‘It wasn’t meant to be’: Zayed Khan opens about the marriage of Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan

One of the most talked-about celebrity separations was that of Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan, as they ended their 14-year-old marriage. But over the years, the world has seen a new side of the former couple, as they have grown to become close friends, always showing up for each other and, more importantly, for their children. Recently, Zayed Khan opened up about the couple’s divorce, reflecting on how, despite trying hard, some things were never meant to be.

‘The focus became their children’

“It wasn’t meant to be. And it would be even worse if you try to hold on to something that isn’t, both people suffer. For what? I mean, you have your children to look forward to, to participate in their lives, to witness the moments of them growing up, turning into such young, wonderful gentlemen. So that became the focus,” said Zayed in a chat with Zoom.