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‘It wasn’t meant to be’: Zayed Khan opens about the marriage of Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan
Zayed Khan opened up about the separation of Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan, saying that some things were never meant to be. However, the former couple now share a great degree of love and respect for each other.
One of the most talked-about celebrity separations was that of Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan, as they ended their 14-year-old marriage. But over the years, the world has seen a new side of the former couple, as they have grown to become close friends, always showing up for each other and, more importantly, for their children. Recently, Zayed Khan opened up about the couple’s divorce, reflecting on how, despite trying hard, some things were never meant to be.
‘The focus became their children’
“It wasn’t meant to be. And it would be even worse if you try to hold on to something that isn’t, both people suffer. For what? I mean, you have your children to look forward to, to participate in their lives, to witness the moments of them growing up, turning into such young, wonderful gentlemen. So that became the focus,” said Zayed in a chat with Zoom.
He further added how the couple and their families were mature enough to let them find their own version of happiness: “It’s done, it’s finished. Now let’s focus on this, and go find your version of happiness for yourself. We are not the typical, sort of society-pressure-driven family. We are a little more aware, a little more educated about certain things. And I know, by and large, people find it very bizarre. Some people are young, some people themselves are unhappy, some people just don’t understand it, and that’s okay. It’s fine.”
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‘The respect they have is even more meaningful’
In the same conversation, Zayed Khan also spoke about how both Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan have found love again and continue to be respectful towards each other: “I think love is a very broad word. I think the respect and care they have for each other is even more meaningful. I think they’ve got amazing partners. I’m so fond of Saba (Hrithik’s long-term girlfriend) and I think she’s such a wonderful person. I’m so fond of Arslan (Sussanne’s boyfriend), he’s like my little junior brother. And you know, life goes on.”
‘Finding love again along the way’
Zayed Khan also shared how proud he is of his sister Sussanne Khan for finding love again amidst the public scrutiny of her life. Zayed said, “I can’t possibly put into words what they’ve gone through, but I respect them even more for how they’ve handled it, how they’ve moved forward, achieved what they have, and found love again along the way. I truly respect that. It’s very hard. At the end of the day, what is it? It’s about having someone you trust, that’s very important. Having the most honest sounding board is essential.”
He added: “Because otherwise, everyone seems to have an agenda. And how do you navigate the world if you don’t have that one strong person by your side?”
Earlier this year, even Sanjay Khan, father of Zayed Khan, penned a heartfelt note for Hrithik Roshan on Instagram on the occasion of the superstar’s birthday, reflecting on his relationship with daughter Sussanne Khan: “From Sussanne come my joys, grandsons Hrehaan and Hridhaan, handsome, wonderful boys raised with her signature integrity. Their separation was graceful, never bitter. I proudly joke to friends that she’s gifted Hrithik ‘two aces of spades’.”
Hrithik and Sussanne married in 2000 and divorced in 2014. They continue to co-parent their sons, Hridhaan and Hrehaan.