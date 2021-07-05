Zayed Khan dedicates 42nd birthday to wife Malaika: ‘For never giving up on me when I gave up on myself’

Zayed Khan began his birthday on an emotional note on Monday. The actor, who celebrates his 42nd birthday today, penned an emotional note for his wife Malaika Khan and urged his fans to “take a look left and right and go give a hug to that woman in your life who have made a difference in your life for the better.”

Dedicating his birthday to his wife, Zayed wrote that Malaika stood with him through the good and the bad times of his life. He said he is thankful to her for “loving that person inside me that I had lost touch with, for patiently handling my tantrums, for never giving up on me even though I gave up on myself and for showing me true power of a good woman.”

He urged his fans to find that one woman around them who made a difference in their lives. “I urge all you people to take a look left and right and go give a hug to that woman in your life be it you mother, sister, wife, daughter, grandmother … and who have made a difference in your life for the better , just go and give them a tight hug . And in that hug express your gratitude and receive the power of their blessings. This Power is invisible but just the fuel you need to conquer any adversity!” he wrote.

The Main Hoon Na actor ended the post by thanking Malaika Khan. He mentioned that for him, she is “the most beautiful girl in this world and I love you more than you can ever imagine.”

As soon as Zayed dropped the post, his friends and family members wished him a very happy birthday. Hrithik Roshan expressed that he found the post “sweet.” He also wished Zayed on his birthday. Sussanne Khan agreed to every word Zayed wrote for Malaika. She commented, “True to that.”

Zayed’s post for Malaika came a day after he showed his body transformation with a picture on Instagram. In the post, he gave a shout-out to Hrithik Roshan and tagged him as the brother who is also his “mentor.”