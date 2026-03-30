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Zayed Khan breaks silence on performing Zarine Khan’s last rites as per Hindu traditions: ‘It was her last wish, we don’t need to justify it’
Actor Zayed Khan has broken his silence, explaining why he chose to perform Zarine Khan's last rites in accordance with Hindu traditions.
Zarine Khan’s last rites were performed by her son Zayed Khan in accordance with Hindu traditions. While many viewed the gesture as a reflection of secular values, a section of people trolled the actor and his family. Now, Zayed has broken his silence, explaining why they chose to perform his mother’s last rites in that manner.
‘Humanity is our religion’
Speaking to Zoom, Zayed Khan said, “Our first religion at home is humanity. All our staff come from various walks of life, and everyone is given a roof, food, and support for their children. As a family, we believe religion is deeply personal—how you choose to practise it is up to you. It’s not about what is better or worse. We define ourselves as a secular family, and we don’t feel the need to justify that.”
He added, “My mother’s last wish was very simple. Once, while sitting by a beautiful river, she said, ‘If I ever go, I want my ashes to flow in this river. I want to be free.’ That’s it. Whatever your mother’s last wish is, you honour it. It doesn’t matter what others say or how hateful they may be. I don’t blame them—we live in times where change will take time.”
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Reflecting on society, he said, “There’s a popular saying: ‘Good times make weak people. Weak people create bad times. Bad times make strong people, and strong people create good times.’ Perhaps we are at the end of a cycle where good times have made people weak, leading to difficult times. But there is also an opportunity here to build a better future. I tell my children that now is the time to shape that future—it’s the greatest gift one can have.”
Zarine Khan’s death and last rites
Zarine Khan passed away in November last year at the age of 81 due to age-related health complications. Her funeral, held in Mumbai, was attended by several members of the film industry, including Hrithik Roshan, Rajat Bedi, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Esha Deol, Zoya Akhtar, and Bobby Deol, among others. However, what surprised many was that Zayed performed her last rites following Hindu traditions. Some speculated that this was because Zarine, born a Parsi with the maiden surname Katrak, had her own spiritual inclinations.
Soon after her passing, her daughter Farah Khan Ali shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, explaining the sentiment behind the decision. She wrote, “My mother, Zarine Khan, was a very special woman. Her philosophy in life was to ‘forgive and forget.’ Born a Parsi, married as a Muslim, and cremated according to Hindu rites—she epitomised humanity. She was the bond that held our family together, and her legacy is something we hope to live by.”
Zarine Khan briefly dabbled in acting, appearing in films like Tere Ghar Ke Saamne and Ek Phool Do Mali, before stepping away after marrying actor Sanjay Khan. She later built a successful career in interior design and also authored a cookbook titled Family Secrets: The Khan Family Cookbook.
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