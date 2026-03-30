Zayed Khan breaks silence on performing Zarine Khan’s last rites as per Hindu traditions: ‘It was her last wish, we don’t need to justify it’

Zarine Khan’s last rites were performed by her son Zayed Khan in accordance with Hindu traditions. While many viewed the gesture as a reflection of secular values, a section of people trolled the actor and his family. Now, Zayed has broken his silence, explaining why they chose to perform his mother’s last rites in that manner.

‘Humanity is our religion’

Speaking to Zoom, Zayed Khan said, “Our first religion at home is humanity. All our staff come from various walks of life, and everyone is given a roof, food, and support for their children. As a family, we believe religion is deeply personal—how you choose to practise it is up to you. It’s not about what is better or worse. We define ourselves as a secular family, and we don’t feel the need to justify that.”