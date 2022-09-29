Zarina Wahab says son Sooraj Pancholi innocent, claims Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia is delaying judgement intentionally

On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court observed the CBI had conducted “a totally impartial, fair and transparent” probe in the Jiah Khan case. The order added that her mother, Rabia Khan, was delaying the trial by insisting it was a homicide. Actor Sooraj Pancholi had been booked for abetment to suicide following the death of Jiah Khan, 25, at her Juhu home on June 3, 2013. The trial commenced in March 2019. Sooraj’s mother Zarina reacted to the recent order, and said that Rabia Khan ‘knows the truth’, and to let their family be.

While she said that she feels sorry for Rabia Khan as she lost her daughter, she doesn’t agree with her method to obtain justice. According to the recent order, Rabia tried to protract the trial and filed several applications in various courts despite the fact that the CBI had ruled out Jiah’s death by homicide and stated it was by suicide in their report.

Speaking to Times Of India, Zarina Wahab admitted that people try ‘to blame others’ for mistakes and alleged that Rabia has been delaying the judgement intentionally. She said that Rabia knows the truth, and that she shouldn’t ‘punish an innocent child’. She emphasised that Rabia is well-aware that Sooraj isn’t at fault, and despite knowing that, she continues to file applications in courts.

“Whenever the Court comes to the point of passing the verdict, Rabia is not in India at the time,” she said, mentioning that the case has been getting delayed for the past nine years. Zarina said that it isn’t ‘correct’ to make an innocent boy look like a ‘villain’ in people’s eyes. Asked about how Sooraj feels after the court order, she said, “He’s hopeful because he is not guilty at all. Everyone in the industry knows that. Anyway, may God keep Rabia happy and keep us also away from trouble.”

Through her advocates, Rabia Khan had alleged that Jiah Khan had been murdered. She sought direction to the CBI to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to further investigate the cause of death of her daughter. Rabia Khan approached the HC, challenging the September 16, 2021 order of the trial court that refused relief to her.