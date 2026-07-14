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Zareen Khan shuts down paparazzi as they ask her to try a outfit in front of them. Watch
Zareen Khan, best known for erotic thrillers like Hate Story 3 and Aksar 2, schooled the paparazzi for passing a suggestive comment on her.
Zareen Khan, best known for hit films like Ready, Housefull 2, Hate Story 3, and 1921, returned to the public limelight after a brief hiatus for a clothing brand launch in Mumbai on Monday. As she showed the collection to the paparazzi, she was taken aback by a lewd remark from them, but chose to give it back, schooling them on their manners.
What happened?
As per a video doing the rounds on social media, Zareen is seen showing the new collection of the clothing brand to the paparazzi present at the occasion. Much to her surprise, a paparazzo commented, “Try kar ke dikhaiye na” (Why don’t you try this outfit here?). A visibly miffed Zareen called out the remark immediately.
“Kya, tumhare saamne? Wo na ho raha (I should try this outfit in front of you? That’s not happening),” said Zareen. “Faltugiri ki baatein nahi karna mere sath (Don’t talk nonsense with me) because I’m not someone who’s going to take that sh*t, okay?,” she added, shutting down the paparazzi, who went overboard with their remark.
Zareen Khan addresses break from films
Zareen Khan made her debut with Anil Sharma’s 2010 action epic Veer opposite Salman Khan in a story written by her co-star. The next year, she appeared alongside Salman in the popular dance song “Character Dheela” in Anees Bazmee’s 2011 romantic comedy Ready. She was cast opposite Riteish Deshmukh in Sajid Khan ‘s 2012 hit comedy Housefull 2.
After a slight slump in her career, Zareen played the lead role in Vishal Pandya’s 2015 erotic crime thriller Hate Story 3. She was also the leading lady in Anant Mahadevan’s 2017 erotic crime thriller Aksar 2, a sequel to his 2006 hit Aksar. She then played the lead in Vikram Bhatt’s 2018 horror film 1921, the fourth instalment in his 1920 franchise.
After appearing in films of other regional languages, Zarine starred as the lead in Harish Vyas’ Akele Hum Akele Tum, which released on JioHotstar in 2021. However, she has been on an acting sabbatical since then, for the past five years. “My mother was very unwell, and most of my attention was focused on taking care of her because she was all I had in my life. She passed away in April,” revealed the actor. Her mother Parveen Khan died at 65 after a prolonged illness.
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“Naturally, I couldn’t concentrate on anything else during that time,” she added. However, Zareen is hopeful of getting more work on streaming now. “Unfortunately, nothing much is happening on the big screen, but the web space is very interesting. There’s a lot of great content being made for OTT platforms, and I would love to be part of projects that allow me to showcase my potential rather than just presenting me as another pretty face,” she added.
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