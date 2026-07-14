Zareen Khan shuts down paparazzi as they ask her to try a outfit in front of them. Watch

Zareen Khan, best known for hit films like Ready, Housefull 2, Hate Story 3, and 1921, returned to the public limelight after a brief hiatus for a clothing brand launch in Mumbai on Monday. As she showed the collection to the paparazzi, she was taken aback by a lewd remark from them, but chose to give it back, schooling them on their manners.

What happened?

As per a video doing the rounds on social media, Zareen is seen showing the new collection of the clothing brand to the paparazzi present at the occasion. Much to her surprise, a paparazzo commented, “Try kar ke dikhaiye na” (Why don’t you try this outfit here?). A visibly miffed Zareen called out the remark immediately.