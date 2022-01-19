Zareen Khan says she ‘cannot be a monkey on Salman Khan’s back’ forever

Zareen Khan made her acting debut in 2010’s Veer, opposite Salman Khan. As the actor continues her journey in the film and entertainment industry, there have been continuous rumours that Salman has been helping her in her career. In a recent interview, Zareen opened up about the conjecture. Agreeing that she is thankful to him for launching her in Bollywood, she added that she cannot piggyback on him forever.

“I’m thankful to Salman because I would’ve never entered the industry if it was not for him. He gave me an entrance to the industry. But my struggle started after I became a part of the industry because then I knew nothing. Salman is an amazing person but he is also a busy man. I cannot be a monkey on his back and bother him for little things,” she told Hindustan Times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Sandhu (@jordansandhu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zareen Khan 🦄🌈✨👼🏻 (@zareenkhan)

She added that a lot of people, to this day, think that all the work she gets is through him. “And that’s not true. Salman is a friend and just a phone call away but I’m not pestering him. And that undermines the struggle, the hard work that I’ve done,” she said.

After Veer, Zareen Khan went on to do films such as Housefull 2, Hate Story 3, Aksar 2, and 1921, among others. She was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, in which she played a homosexual person.