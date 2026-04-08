Zareen Khan’s mother Parveen Khan passes away at 65 after prolonged illness

Bollywood actor Zareen Khan’s mother, Parveen Khan, has passed away in Mumbai. Parveen, 65, breathed her last on Wednesday, April 8, after a prolonged illness. Her last rites were conducted at the Versova Muslim Kabrastan in Andheri West, Mumbai.

“This is to inform that our beloved Ms Parveen Khan, mother of Zareen Khan and Sana Khan, has departed peacefully to her heavenly abode on the 8th of April,” a short statement issued by the actor’s team read. The funeral was held at 10 am on Wednesday.

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Zareen’s mother had been unwell for a long time

Zareen’s mother had been unwell for quite some time and the actor often shared updates on her health on social media, requesting her fans to pray for Parveen’s recovery and well-being.

Just last month, Zareen revealed that her mother was in the ICU but had since been moved out of it, although she remained hospitalised. “Mom’s out of the ICU… but still in the hospital. Please continue keeping her in your duas/prayers. Much needed (sic),” she wrote on her Instagram stories.

In February, the actor revealed that she had chosen to skip the celebrations for her Islamic birthday, as her mother remained hospitalised. “It’s the 5th of Ramadan today, which is my Islamic Birthday. Those who know me closely know how much I love my birthdays. This year too I had plans of celebrating this one in a certain way, but unfortunately, that’s not going to happen as my mom is hospitalised,” she noted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zareen Khan 🦄🌈✨👼🏻 (@zareenkhan)

Tragically, this is the second significant loss Zareen is facing in two days, as on Tuesday, April 7, she lost her beloved pet cat, Rambo, as well. “My Baby left me this morning to unite with his siblings. Rest in Peace, mera Bachcha, mera Rambo. 18.07.2011 – 07.04.2026″

About Zareen Khan

After making her debut with director Anil Sharma’s Veer (2010), opposite Salman Khan, Zareen Khan appeared in movies such as Housefull 2, Hate Story 3, Aksar 2, 1921, Chanakya (Telugu), and Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele.

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Disclaimer: This article discusses the passing of a loved one following a prolonged illness and reflects on a period of emotional hardship. While this account is shared for informational purposes, please prioritize your own emotional well-being and seek support from friends, family, or professionals if you find this content distressing.