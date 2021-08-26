Zareen Khan and Shivashish Mishra make merry in Goa, see photos and videos

Actor Zareen Khan is holidaying with former Bigg Boss 12 contestant Shivashish Mishra in Goa. The couple has been dating for a while now, and their social media posts are proof. The trip to Goa is a birthday gift to Shivashish from his lady love.

Zareen and Shivashish took to their Instagram handles and shared several clicks and videos, giving a sneak peek into their holiday. In one of his stories, Shivashish thanked Zareen. He wrote, “The post birthday is still on thanks love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zareen Khan 🦄🌈✨👼🏻 (@zareenkhan)

(Photo: Instagram/shivashish_official) (Photo: Instagram/shivashish_official)

(Photo: Instagram/shivashish_official) (Photo: Instagram/shivashish_official)

(Photo: Instagram/shivashish_official) (Photo: Instagram/shivashish_official)

(Photo: Instagram/shivashish_official) (Photo: Instagram/shivashish_official)

Shivashish Mishra, an Indore-based entrepreneur, rang in his birthday this week with Zareen Khan in Goa. The Bollywood actor took to her Instagram account and shared clicks of herself and Shivashish. She captioned the photos, “Teda hai par Mera hai. Happiest Birthday my Shiv. May God bless you always with all that you wish for.”

Check out some more Instagram posts by Zareen Khan and Shivashish Mishra.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivashish Mishra (@shivashish_official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivashish Mishra (@shivashish_official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivashish Mishra (@shivashish_official)

Shivashish Mishra rose to fame after he participated in the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 12. Shivashish joined as a commoner.

Zareen Khan was last seen in the film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele which released on Disney+ Hotstar in May this year.