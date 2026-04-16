‘I pray to have you back’: Zanai Bhosle shares rare video of Asha Bhosle after final rites

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital due to multi organ failure. The 92-year-old singer’s last rites were conducted on April 13 at Shivaji Park. While her demise sent shockwaves through the industry, her family has also been trying to cope with the huge loss. Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle shared an emotional post on social media, a day after her funeral. On Thursday, Zanai shared another video, in which she is seen celebrating her grandmother’s birthday.

Sharing a throwback video from her childhood, in which Zanai Bhosle is seen cutting Asha Bhosle’s birthday cake, Zanai wrote, “I pray to have you back as my blood once again. It’s a soul connection forever.”

On Monday, Zanai was seen breaking down at several points during her grandmother’s funeral. That night, she wrote on her Instagram stories, “So overwhelmed with emotions, I’ll write something when I can, but I have to say that there were so many people who have respected her and honoured her today, and beyond it all shown her so much love. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. She deserved every bit of it. I realise that she lives on in every one of us, in our hearts forever, and she has seen it all from above.”

Also Read: Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai ‘overwhelmed with emotions’ after state funeral, says late singer ‘has seen all the love’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zanai Bhosle💜 (@zanaibhosle)

On Tuesday, Zanai Bhosle penned an emotional note in memory of her grandmother Asha Bhosle. Zanai wrote, “As I wake up this morning, I realise I have lost my partner in crime, my best friend, a person who completed my entire world and the first person to hold me when I was born. What do I do now? Who am I supposed to wake up and give a hug to in the morning and have chai with? Who’s going to be waiting for me every day when I come home, or who am I supposed to crack lame jokes with?”

“These are just a few things to remember her by, but to all those who have felt this loss with me, remember that she was and is the definition of LIFE and LAUGHTER, so if you have to remember her, only remember her that way!! She’s looking down on us all, especially her family, and I believe she’s going to come back to me very soon, because that is what she promised me and told me always!! I have lost the love of my life, and there is no bigger grief in the world, so I urge you guys to live life to your fullest and celebrate her that way and celebrate her life!! I love you, Ashaai, and goodbye for now, my love. I know you are always going to be with me, no matter what, just waiting for you to come back to me and hug me once again,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zanai Bhosle💜 (@zanaibhosle)

Disclaimer: The views and emotional expressions shared in this article are personal reflections intended for entertainment and storytelling purposes. This content acknowledges the sensitivity of grief and personal loss and should not be taken as professional guidance on mental health or bereavement.