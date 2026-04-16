‘I pray to have you back’: Zanai Bhosle shares rare video of Asha Bhosle after final rites

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital due to multi organ failure. The 92-year-old singer’s last rites were conducted on April 13 at Shivaji Park. While her demise sent shockwaves through the industry, her family has also been trying to cope with the huge loss. Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle shared an emotional post on social media, a day after her funeral. On Thursday, Zanai shared another video, in which she is seen celebrating her grandmother’s birthday.
Zanai Bhosle remembers grandmother Asha Bhosle
Sharing a throwback video from her childhood, in which Zanai Bhosle is seen cutting Asha Bhosle’s birthday cake, Zanai wrote, “I pray to have you back as my blood once again. It’s a soul connection forever.”
On Monday, Zanai was seen breaking down at several points during her grandmother’s funeral. That night, she wrote on her Instagram stories, “So overwhelmed with emotions, I’ll write something when I can, but I have to say that there were so many people who have respected her and honoured her today, and beyond it all shown her so much love. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. She deserved every bit of it. I realise that she lives on in every one of us, in our hearts forever, and she has seen it all from above.”
On Tuesday, Zanai Bhosle penned an emotional note in memory of her grandmother Asha Bhosle. Zanai wrote, “As I wake up this morning, I realise I have lost my partner in crime, my best friend, a person who completed my entire world and the first person to hold me when I was born. What do I do now? Who am I supposed to wake up and give a hug to in the morning and have chai with? Who’s going to be waiting for me every day when I come home, or who am I supposed to crack lame jokes with?”
“These are just a few things to remember her by, but to all those who have felt this loss with me, remember that she was and is the definition of LIFE and LAUGHTER, so if you have to remember her, only remember her that way!! She’s looking down on us all, especially her family, and I believe she’s going to come back to me very soon, because that is what she promised me and told me always!! I have lost the love of my life, and there is no bigger grief in the world, so I urge you guys to live life to your fullest and celebrate her that way and celebrate her life!! I love you, Ashaai, and goodbye for now, my love. I know you are always going to be with me, no matter what, just waiting for you to come back to me and hug me once again,” she added.
Disclaimer: The views and emotional expressions shared in this article are personal reflections intended for entertainment and storytelling purposes. This content acknowledges the sensitivity of grief and personal loss and should not be taken as professional guidance on mental health or bereavement.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More