Zakir Khan reacts to ‘baseless’ reports about health after break announcement sparks concern: ‘My health is a little bad, but…’

Dealing a significant heartbreak to his thousands of fans worldwide, renowned stand-up comedian Zakir Khan announced earlier this year that he has decided to take a long break from comedy to focus on his health. He later revealed that while certain genetic illnesses run in his family, his lifestyle, including poor sleep habits, has also affected his health over the years. Zakir added that the break was intended to address these issues. During the Hyderabad leg of his recent stand-up comedy special, Papa Yaar, he mentioned that the hiatus might last until 2028-29 or even 2030.

As his statements caused much concern among fans, Zakir himself has now stepped forward to allay fears and assert that his health isn’t as bad as certain sections of the media had portrayed it in the aftermath. He further maintained that the break was also to allow him to focus on writing, for which he had not been getting ample time for the past few years due to back-to-back public performances and other commitments.

While taking part in the 10th edition of the Spoken Fest in Mumbai, the host asked him about the break and requested further clarification. “The story about my break is that I had a lot of writing work that I hadn’t been able to do for the past six years,” he said. Confirming that his health issues are minor and nothing critical, he added in a humorously serious tone, “My health is a little bad, not very bad. What you’ve read on the internet is false. All these unnecessary things are just rubbish.”

He continued, “The people writing it are also terrible, and on top of that, they mention that ‘a very close family source has confirmed this.’ My family stays with me… Upon reading these reports, we look at each other’s faces, wondering ‘Who confirmed this?'”

Watch Zakir Khan exclusive interview here:

One of the most successful figures in India’s stand-up comedy scene today, Zakir Khan told Gulf News last month, “I need to take care of my health. There are certain genetic illnesses in my family that tend to surface after a particular age. On top of that, I’ve damaged my body myself, sleeping for just two hours and then going on to meet thousands of people. Because the moment you land in a city, you immediately start meeting people.”

He added, “When you keep your foot on the accelerator for ten straight years, the body is bound to take a hit. So I initially thought I’d manage health alongside work. But last year, when we were in the US, I realised that it wouldn’t be possible to do both together. That’s when I made this decision.”