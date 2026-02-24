Zakir Khan reacts to ‘baseless’ reports about health after break announcement sparks concern: ‘My health is a little bad, but…’

Zakir Khan revealed that while certain genetic illnesses run in his family, his lifestyle, including poor sleep habits, has also affected his health over the years.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readKochiFeb 24, 2026 12:38 PM IST
Zakir Khan revealed that while certain genetic illnesses run in his family, his lifestyle, including poor sleep habits, has also affected his health over the years.Zakir Khan recently said that his planned-hiatus might last until 2028-29 or even 2030. (Credit: Facebook/@kuchhtobhizakir)
Make us preferred source on Google

Dealing a significant heartbreak to his thousands of fans worldwide, renowned stand-up comedian Zakir Khan announced earlier this year that he has decided to take a long break from comedy to focus on his health. He later revealed that while certain genetic illnesses run in his family, his lifestyle, including poor sleep habits, has also affected his health over the years. Zakir added that the break was intended to address these issues. During the Hyderabad leg of his recent stand-up comedy special, Papa Yaar, he mentioned that the hiatus might last until 2028-29 or even 2030.

As his statements caused much concern among fans, Zakir himself has now stepped forward to allay fears and assert that his health isn’t as bad as certain sections of the media had portrayed it in the aftermath. He further maintained that the break was also to allow him to focus on writing, for which he had not been getting ample time for the past few years due to back-to-back public performances and other commitments.

Also Read | Allu Arjun’s co-star, whose 10 films as lead actress earned $45 million, traded stardom for corporate life

While taking part in the 10th edition of the Spoken Fest in Mumbai, the host asked him about the break and requested further clarification. “The story about my break is that I had a lot of writing work that I hadn’t been able to do for the past six years,” he said. Confirming that his health issues are minor and nothing critical, he added in a humorously serious tone, “My health is a little bad, not very bad. What you’ve read on the internet is false. All these unnecessary things are just rubbish.”

He continued, “The people writing it are also terrible, and on top of that, they mention that ‘a very close family source has confirmed this.’ My family stays with me… Upon reading these reports, we look at each other’s faces, wondering ‘Who confirmed this?'”

Watch Zakir Khan exclusive interview here:

One of the most successful figures in India’s stand-up comedy scene today, Zakir Khan told Gulf News last month, “I need to take care of my health. There are certain genetic illnesses in my family that tend to surface after a particular age. On top of that, I’ve damaged my body myself, sleeping for just two hours and then going on to meet thousands of people. Because the moment you land in a city, you immediately start meeting people.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neha Sharma (@traveltikrum)

He added, “When you keep your foot on the accelerator for ten straight years, the body is bound to take a hit. So I initially thought I’d manage health alongside work. But last year, when we were in the US, I realised that it wouldn’t be possible to do both together. That’s when I made this decision.”

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
'When will I meet him again?': Hema Malini misses Dharmendra 'every single minute' as she asks herself 'is he really gone?'
Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89
Don 3's Rs 40 crore row: Ranveer Singh agreed to pay some amount as 'gesture of goodwill', Farhan Akhtar didn't agree; legal recourse advised
Ranveer Singh
Alia Bhatt-Sharvari starrer Alpha to release theatrically, YRF bypasses Rs 215 crore Netflix streaming deal
Alia Bhatt
Vishal Jethwa never brought up Sridevi in front of Janhvi Kapoor
Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor starred together in Homebound.
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
NCERT’s new Class 8 book lists ‘corruption in judiciary’, ‘massive backlog’ as challenges
NCERT’s new Class 8 book lists ‘corruption in judiciary’, ‘massive backlog’ as challenges
tax
I-T brings Rs 14,601-crore undisclosed offshore investments to tax
Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89
'When will I meet him again?': Hema Malini misses Dharmendra 'every single minute' as she asks herself 'is he really gone?'
Ranveer Singh
Don 3's Rs 40 crore row: Ranveer Singh agreed to pay some amount as 'gesture of goodwill', Farhan Akhtar didn't agree; legal recourse advised
Louis Vuitton monogram
Did Louis Vuitton find its iconic flower in a 12th-century Karnataka temple? An influencer’s viral discovery at Belur sparks a global debate.
Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine had been in a relationship for over a year
'Never carried baggage from the past': Shikhar Dhawan slams social media posts for setting false narratives after second marriage
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, opts to bat first; Healy returns
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2026 Final Day 1 Live Score
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Day 1 Live: J&K wins the toss, will bat first
New federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
India’s new federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
Trump, tariffs
Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand
Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar mentioned the cyst was not visible in a PET scan just months ago
‘Alarming’ shoulder pain and a 13mm cyst: Why actor Dipika Kakar’s doctors are now ‘burning’ a new liver lesion months after major surgery
Framing distillation as a national security risk, Anthropic claims Chinese labs bypassed access controls to mine Claude’s outputs. On the other hand, Elon Musk accused the company of stealing vast amounts of data to train its models. (Express Image)
Anthropic accuses Chinese AI labs of distilling Claude; Elon Musk calls it ‘guilty’
Must Read
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, opts to bat first; Healy returns
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Day 1 Live: J&K wins the toss, will bat first
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2026 Final Day 1 Live Score
T20 World Cup: Why India's batsmen keep falling into the same traps in Ahmedabad
India batters failure in Ahmedabad
Anthropic accuses Chinese AI labs of distilling Claude; Elon Musk calls it ‘guilty’
Framing distillation as a national security risk, Anthropic claims Chinese labs bypassed access controls to mine Claude’s outputs. On the other hand, Elon Musk accused the company of stealing vast amounts of data to train its models. (Express Image)
Why Apple was missing from the world’s largest AI summit in India
Apple
Amazon’s Panos Panay on ‘unlearning’ Alexa speak: Why your next Echo won't just wait for commands
Panos
‘Alarming’ shoulder pain and a 13mm cyst: Why actor Dipika Kakar’s doctors are now ‘burning’ a new liver lesion months after major surgery
Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar mentioned the cyst was not visible in a PET scan just months ago
Advertisement
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement