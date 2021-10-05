Zaira Wasim shares first photo two years after quitting Bollywood, embraces the ‘warm October sun’

Former Bollywood actor Zaira Wasim made a rare appearance on her Instagram account. The actor, who shot to fame after films such as Dangal and Secret Superstar, had usually just been posting quotes on the photo-blogging account. In her recent post, Zaira, dressed in a burkha, is walking on a bridge. Her back is turned towards the camera.

She captioned the post, “The warm October sun…”

In 2019, Zaira announced that she would not be acting anymore as she was not happy with her line of work, stating that it interfered with her faith and and religion. Last year, she took to her Instagram handle and requested fans to remove all her photos from social media accounts and not share them. She also added that she was trying to begin a new chapter in her life.

More on Zaira Wasim | By opting out of Bollywood, Zaira Wasim is finding herself, not becoming ‘radicalised’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaira Wasim (@zairawasim_)

She wrote, “Hello everyone!! I want to just take a moment to thank each of you for the constant love and kindness you have showered me with. Y’all have been a constant source of love and strength, thank you for being there to support me through everything. I request you to please take down my pictures from your accounts and ask other fan pages to do the same.’

Elaborating further, she added, ‘It’s obviously IMPOSSIBLE to get them off the internet but the least I can do is request your pages not to continue sharing them. I hope you could help and support me through this just like you’ve supported me through everything. “I’m trying to start a new chapter in my life and I could really benefit from your cooperation — (like a lot!!). Thank you for being a part of my journey.”

Zaira was noticed after she starred in Dangal, featuring Aamir Khan, which was a tremendous success at the domestic box office as well as overseas. Following this, she starred in Secret Superstar with Aamir again, and her last film was The Sky Is Pink, with Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar.