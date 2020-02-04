Zaira Wasim: Kashmir continues to suffer and see-saw between hope and frustration

Zaira Wasim was last seen in Priyanka Chopra’s The Sky Is Pink. Zaira Wasim was last seen in Priyanka Chopra’s The Sky Is Pink.

The Sky Is Pink actor Zaira Wasim took to social media on Tuesday to share the plight of residents of Kashmir. In her long post, she mentioned how “Kashmiris continue to exist and suffer”.

She wrote, “Kashmir continues to suffer and see-saw between hope and frustration। There’s a false and uneasy semblance of calmness in place of escalating despair and sorrow। Kashmiris continue to exist and suffer in a world where it is so easy to place restrictions on our liberty. Why do we have to live in world where our lives and wills are controlled, dictated and bent? Why is it so easy to have our voices silenced? Why is it so easy to curtail our freedom of expression? Why aren’t we ever allowed to voice our opinions, let alone our disprovals to decisions that are made contrary to our wishes? Why is it that instead of trying to see the cause of our view, our view is just condemned ruthfully? What is so easy to curb our voices so severely? Why can we not live simple lives without always having to wrestle and remind the world of our existence. Why is that life of a Kashmiri is just about experiencing a lifetime of crisis, blockade and disturbance so abundantly that it has taken away the recognition of normalcy and harmony from the hearts and minds?”

Mobile internet services, cellular network, landline and broadband connectivity resumed in the Valley on January 25. The services were suspended on August 5 after Kashmir was stripped of its special status under Article 370 of the Constitution.

The 19-year-old Srinagar-born actor also criticised authorities and added, “Hundreds of questions like these-unanswered; leaving us bewildered and frustrated, but our frustrations find no outlet. The authority doesn’t make the slightest effort to put a stop to our doubts and speculations but Stubbornly tend to go their own way to confine our existence mired in a confused, conflicted and a paralysed world.”

She continued, “But I ask the world, what has altered your acceptance of the misery and oppression we’re being subjected to? Do not believe the unfair representation of the facts and details or the rosy hue that the media has cast on the reality of the situation. Ask questions, re-examine the biased assumptions. Ask questions. For our voices have been silenced- and for how long….none of us really know!”

In July 2019, the Dangal fame Zaira bid goodbye to her acting career, saying it interfered with her faith and religion. In a Facebook post, she had written, “I officially declare my disassociation with this field (film industry)… This field indeed brought a lot of love, support, and applause my way, but what it also did was to lead me to a path of ignorance, as I silently and unconsciously transitioned out of imaan (faith).”

