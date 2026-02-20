Zaid Darbar recalls living alone since he was 12, says dad Ismail Darbar’s divorce ’emotionally damaged’ him: ‘My parents married again and…’

Zaid Darbar was first introduced to the idea of fame when his father, Ismail Darbar, gained after he won several awards for the music of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas. While Ismail had a successful career in the movies, his personal life was going through a rather rough patch and his children bore the brunt of the same. In a new interview, Zaid opened up about the same and shared that he started living alone at the age of 12 after his parents divorced when he was just 10.

In a chat with Mirchi Plus, Zaid spoke about his childhood and shared that he was badly affected by his parents’ divorce and it took an emotional toll on him. “My childhood has taught me a lot,” he said and added, “When you are 10 and your parents get separated, and they get married again… Emotionally, we were damaged. Since the age of 12, I have lived alone, alone as in alone.” He said that his struggles might have been different, but this kind of emotional upheaval taught him a lot in life.