Zaid Darbar recalls living alone since he was 12, says dad Ismail Darbar’s divorce ’emotionally damaged’ him: ‘My parents married again and…’
Zaid Darbar recalled his emotionally turbulent childhoos in a recent interview and shared that he started living alone when he was just 12.
Zaid Darbar was first introduced to the idea of fame when his father, Ismail Darbar, gained after he won several awards for the music of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas. While Ismail had a successful career in the movies, his personal life was going through a rather rough patch and his children bore the brunt of the same. In a new interview, Zaid opened up about the same and shared that he started living alone at the age of 12 after his parents divorced when he was just 10.
In a chat with Mirchi Plus, Zaid spoke about his childhood and shared that he was badly affected by his parents’ divorce and it took an emotional toll on him. “My childhood has taught me a lot,” he said and added, “When you are 10 and your parents get separated, and they get married again… Emotionally, we were damaged. Since the age of 12, I have lived alone, alone as in alone.” He said that his struggles might have been different, but this kind of emotional upheaval taught him a lot in life.
Zaid shared that he became aware about the harsh reality of money at the age of 10 and recalled, “I understood at the age of 10 that you have to work hard and you have to make money to manage your household. I understood that you can’t do anything without making money.” He added that he had to take care of his younger sister when she was just 3 years old, which exposed him to taking on a lot of responsibilities at a young age. He recalled working as a dancer and trainer with Shiamak Davar’s troupe to earn money.
Previously, Ismail Darbar, in a chat with Vickey Lalwani opened up about his second marriage and said that he and his first wife were dealing with a lot of problems for almost a decade before they separated. Talking about his relationship with his sons from his first wife, he said, “It is their greatness that they haven’t spoken rudely to me even once in their life. They still respect me.”
He revealed that he started his relationship with his second wife when he was still married to his first wife. “Yes, but our differences were at a peak then. I had actually moved out and had been living in a different house for two months… I didn’t tell her anything, and I straight away went and got married to Ayesha in Surat.” In the same chat, he said that his sons address his second wife as ‘Ayesha mummy’.
