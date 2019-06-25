Zachary Levi to lead Spy Guys

Shazam! star Zachary Levi is in talks to star in New Line Cinema’s Spy Guys.

According to Deadline, Jeff Tomsic, known for Tag, is directing the movie from a script penned by Adam Sztykiel.

If things are finalised, Levi will play a super spy who gets in a jam on an impossible mission and can only rely on the help of his moronic college friends who happen to be with him to work it out.

The project will be produced by by John Rickard and Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer.

Zachary Levi is best known for starring in NBC comedy TV series Chuck in the title role. He also played the role of Fandral in Thor trilogy of the MCU.

Levi’s turn as the DC superhero Shazam was acclaimed by both critics and audiences. On Rotten Tomatoes, it scored a rating of 91 per cent, with the consensus being, “An effortlessly entertaining blend of humor and heart, Shazam! is a superhero movie that never forgets the genre’s real power: joyous wish fulfillment.”

It also earned 363.36 million dollars worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.