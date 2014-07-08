Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Zac Efron pictured kissing Michelle Rodriguez

Zac Efron was pictured kissing his rumoured girlfriend Michelle Rodriguez on their Italian holiday.

By: Press Trust of India | London | Published: July 8, 2014 10:23:53 am
Zac Efron and Michele Rodriguez were recently holidaying in Italy. (Source: AP) Zac Efron and Michele Rodriguez were recently holidaying in Italy. (Source: AP)
Actor Zac Efron was pictured kissing his rumoured girlfriend actress Michelle Rodriguez during their holiday in Italy over the weekend.

In the pictures, the 26-year-old ‘High School Musical’ star was seen cosying up with the ‘Fast & Furious’ star while on-board a yacht off the coast of Sardinia, reported Daily Mirror.

The pair was invited on the holiday by Italian businessman Gianluca Vacchi, who shared videos on Instagram of Efron dancing and back flipping off the yacht earlier this month.

