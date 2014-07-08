Zac Efron pictured kissing Michelle Rodriguez

Zac Efron and Michele Rodriguez were recently holidaying in Italy. (Source: AP)

Actor Zac Efron was pictured kissing his rumoured girlfriend actress Michelle Rodriguez during their holiday in Italy over the weekend.

In the pictures, the 26-year-old ‘High School Musical’ star was seen cosying up with the ‘Fast & Furious’ star while on-board a yacht off the coast of Sardinia, reported Daily Mirror.

The pair was invited on the holiday by Italian businessman Gianluca Vacchi, who shared videos on Instagram of Efron dancing and back flipping off the yacht earlier this month.

