Days after unfollowing Yuzvendra Chahal, RJ Mahvash says she is ‘fixing her life’: ‘Sending some peace your way’
Recently, RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal unfollowed each other on Instagram. The two were rumoured to be in a relationship.
Just days after it surfaced that Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash, long rumoured to be romantically linked, have unfollowed each other on Instagram, Mahvash took to her account on Friday to share a video of herself sitting in her car, fixing her hair.
What caught the everyone’s attention, however, was the caption accompanying the clip: “90% of the time, you will see me fixing my hair. Rest of the time, fixing my life,” she wrote. She later shared another photo on her story, posing for the camera, with a caption that read, “Sending some peace your way.”
For those unfamiliar, Chahal and Mahvash have been in the spotlight ever since the cricketer’s highly publicised divorce from YouTuber Dhanashree Verma. The two were often seen together, from Mahvash cheering him on at IPL matches to their dinner outings. Despite the speculation, both had consistently denied being in a relationship.
Earlier, in a conversation with Raj Shamani, Chahal addressed the rumors, saying, “It happened for the first time that I was seen with someone in public, so people started speculating. We can’t start crying, if people link us up, then so be it.” He also spoke about the impact of the rumors on Mahvash: “She was called a house-breaker, homewrecker, and all sorts of bad names. People kept asking why she was with Yuzi. I felt bad that a friend who helped me get through a tough phase was being dragged into this. Even when we were out with a group of friends, only our cropped photos were used. Eventually, we stopped going out because we feared another story would pop up.” Mahvash, too, has addressed the dating rumors publicly, using her Instagram stories to shut down speculation.
Last year, Chahal even joked about the rumors during his appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. When Kiku pretended to open Chahal’s bag and pointed out a lipstick mark on his white shirt, she asked, “Yeh kya chal raha hai, Yuzvendra Chahal ji? Kaun hai yeh, poora India jaanna chahta hai. Aaj kal bade aap aise rehte ho haan. Kaun hai yeh? (What is going on? The entire nation wants to know who she is).” Chahal replied with a laugh, “India jaan chuka hai (India already knows).”
