Days after unfollowing Yuzvendra Chahal, RJ Mahvash says she is ‘fixing her life’: ‘Sending some peace your way’

Just days after it surfaced that Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash, long rumoured to be romantically linked, have unfollowed each other on Instagram, Mahvash took to her account on Friday to share a video of herself sitting in her car, fixing her hair.

What caught the everyone’s attention, however, was the caption accompanying the clip: “90% of the time, you will see me fixing my hair. Rest of the time, fixing my life,” she wrote. She later shared another photo on her story, posing for the camera, with a caption that read, “Sending some peace your way.”

For those unfamiliar, Chahal and Mahvash have been in the spotlight ever since the cricketer’s highly publicised divorce from YouTuber Dhanashree Verma. The two were often seen together, from Mahvash cheering him on at IPL matches to their dinner outings. Despite the speculation, both had consistently denied being in a relationship.