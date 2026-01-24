Days after unfollowing Yuzvendra Chahal, RJ Mahvash says she is ‘fixing her life’: ‘Sending some peace your way’

Recently, RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal unfollowed each other on Instagram. The two were rumoured to be in a relationship.

google-preferred-btn
RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra ChahalRJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal were said to be dating for some time. (Photo: RJ Mahvash, Instagram)

Just days after it surfaced that Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash, long rumoured to be romantically linked, have unfollowed each other on Instagram, Mahvash took to her account on Friday to share a video of herself sitting in her car, fixing her hair.

What caught the everyone’s attention, however, was the caption accompanying the clip: “90% of the time, you will see me fixing my hair. Rest of the time, fixing my life,” she wrote. She later shared another photo on her story, posing for the camera, with a caption that read, “Sending some peace your way.”

RJ Mahvash RJ Mahvash Instagram Story

For those unfamiliar, Chahal and Mahvash have been in the spotlight ever since the cricketer’s highly publicised divorce from YouTuber Dhanashree Verma. The two were often seen together, from Mahvash cheering him on at IPL matches to their dinner outings. Despite the speculation, both had consistently denied being in a relationship.

Also Read | Kamaal R Khan arrested for firing at residential building in Mumbai, case registered under Arms Act

Earlier, in a conversation with Raj Shamani, Chahal addressed the rumors, saying, “It happened for the first time that I was seen with someone in public, so people started speculating. We can’t start crying, if people link us up, then so be it.” He also spoke about the impact of the rumors on Mahvash: “She was called a house-breaker, homewrecker, and all sorts of bad names. People kept asking why she was with Yuzi. I felt bad that a friend who helped me get through a tough phase was being dragged into this. Even when we were out with a group of friends, only our cropped photos were used. Eventually, we stopped going out because we feared another story would pop up.” Mahvash, too, has addressed the dating rumors publicly, using her Instagram stories to shut down speculation.

Last year, Chahal even joked about the rumors during his appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. When Kiku pretended to open Chahal’s bag and pointed out a lipstick mark on his white shirt, she asked, “Yeh kya chal raha hai, Yuzvendra Chahal ji? Kaun hai yeh, poora India jaanna chahta hai. Aaj kal bade aap aise rehte ho haan. Kaun hai yeh? (What is going on? The entire nation wants to know who she is).” Chahal replied with a laugh, “India jaan chuka hai (India already knows).”

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Kamaal R Khan arrested for firing at residential building in Mumbai, case registered under Arms Act
Kamaal R Khan
'Palash Muchhal was caught red-handed with another woman in bed,' claims Vidnyan Mane; lawyer says 'no evidence'
Palash Muchhal
Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1 Updates: Sunny Deol-starrer opens at Rs 30 crore, stays behind Gadar 2
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1
Border 2 movie review: Sunny Deol film keeps the flag flying high
Border 2 review
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
national anthem, Vande Mataram, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Constituent Assembly, protocols akin to national anthem for Vande Mataram, Indian express news, current affairs
On govt table: Should disrespect to Vande Mataram attract penalties like national anthem?
narayanpur
Big Picture: When a highway comes to Bastar
Kamaal R Khan
Kamaal R Khan arrested for firing at residential building in Mumbai, case registered under Arms Act
Palash Muchhal
'Palash Muchhal was caught red-handed with another woman in bed,' claims Vidnyan Mane; lawyer says 'no evidence'
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
70 year old man first vlog
‘I don't know how to make a vlog’: Man starts vlogging at 70 to spend time, gets over 31 million views on first reel
If cricket's decision-makers needed a wake-up call, the sound of the ball screeching dangerously close to the umpire has been loud enough. (PTI/CREIMAS)
Save the umpires: ICC needs to protect them from hard-hitters like Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya
Ishan
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Ishan and Surya back to their blizzarding selves, with fire in their eyes
Carney
Carney’s manifesto for our times
Trump NATO
‘We’ve never got anything out of NATO’: Unpacking Trump’s claims at Davos
Abhay Deol talks about getting stem cell therapy
'I felt quite hopeless at times': Abhay Deol reveals how stem cell therapy helped him after years of battling sciatica
Raghu Dharmaraju
Physical AI is the next frontier, and we are taking up the challenge: Raghu Dharmaraju, CEO, ARTPARK
Must Read
Save the umpires: ICC needs to protect them from hard-hitters like Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya
If cricket's decision-makers needed a wake-up call, the sound of the ball screeching dangerously close to the umpire has been loud enough. (PTI/CREIMAS)
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Ishan and Surya back to their blizzarding selves, with fire in their eyes
Ishan
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Why does India's bowling look like a tournament-winning unit?
India bowling vs New zealand
Physical AI is the next frontier, and we are taking up the challenge: Raghu Dharmaraju, CEO, ARTPARK
Raghu Dharmaraju
Google Photos introduces ‘Me Meme’, an AI tool for personalised memes
Google Photos’ new ‘Me Meme’ feature uses AI to generate personalised, shareable memes from user photos. (Image Source: Google)
Davos delegates stress AI’s employment upside as layoff fears linger
Delegates discussed how chatbots could lead consumers to psychosis and suicide, while labour union leaders questioned the cost of recent technology gains. (Image: Reuters)
'I felt quite hopeless at times': Abhay Deol reveals how stem cell therapy helped him after years of battling sciatica
Abhay Deol talks about getting stem cell therapy
Advertisement
Jan 24: Latest News
Advertisement