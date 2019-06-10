Yuvraj Singh retirement: Neha Dhupia, Anupam Kher and others thank cricketer

Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday. As soon as the batsman announced his retirement, celebrities took to social media to thank Yuvraj for his contribution to the sport.

Yuvraj Singh’s wife and actor Hazel Keech wrote on Instagram, “And, with that, its the end of an era. Be proud of yourself husband, now onto the next chapter… love you Yuvi”

Kim Sharma commented on Hazel’s post and wrote, “Shine brighter you lovely duo.”

Neha Dhupia expressed how Yuvraj Singh will always remain one of her favourite cricketers. “I would always be asked this question… who are your favourite cricketers and one of the names in my reply would always be your name, And that’s never going to change. The life and times of Yuvi… you will always be missed but never forgotten our friend our hero…<3," Neha tweeted.

I would always be asked this question..who are your favourite cricketers n One of the names in my reply would always b ur name @YUVSTRONG12 …that’s never going to change ..The life n times of @YUVSTRONG12 …you will always b missed but never forgotten our friend our hero…❤️ pic.twitter.com/9353zv0miI — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) June 10, 2019

Dearest @YUVSTRONG12!!! You have inspired millions of Indians all over the world not only as a great cricketer but also as a person whose attitude towards life has been that of a complete WINNER. People like you don’t retire. We will always applaud your strength & courage.🙏😍 pic.twitter.com/Y90auVDj30 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 10, 2019

Rohit Roy thanked Yuvraj Singh as he wrote, “Thank you my dear friend @YUVSTRONG12 for sending me your bat!!! This means a lot and will help in the cause I am working towards. Lots of love. #truechampion”

“Sad Day For India , Passing away of #GirishKarnad Sir and #YuvrajSingh announcing Retirement from International Cricket,” Bharat actor Aasif Sheikh tweeted.