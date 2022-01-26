Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech welcome baby boy, granddad Yograj Singh wants to take him to net practice right away

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his wife, Hazel Keech, announced that they’ve become parents to a baby boy. The couple tied the knot in 2016. In their joint statement, which was posted on their social media accounts, the couple wrote, “To all our fans, family and friends, We are elated to share that today god blessed us with a baby boy. We thank god for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world. Love, Hazel and Yuvraj.”

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Bollywood personalities such as Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Ayushmann Khurrana, Abhishek Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Preity Zinta and others dropped posts. Sportspersons such as Sania Mirza, Irfan Pathan, VVS Laxman, Saina Nehwal, Sourav Ganguly and more also commented. Yuvraj’s father, former cricketer and actor Yograj Singh referred to his grandson as ‘champ’, which made Yuvraj write back, “Hello grandad! Sidha nets vich lejaye (Straight to to net practice).” Yograj replied saying that the ‘legacy must go on’.

A screenshot of Yuvraj Singh’s exchange with his father Yograj Singh. A screenshot of Yuvraj Singh’s exchange with his father Yograj Singh.

Hazel’s post on Instagram attracted messages from Rannvijay Singha, Richa Chadha, Pragya Kapoor and others.

Yuvraj Singh, who played as an all-rounder for India, won the man of the series award at the 2011 World Cup. He announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in 2019. Hazel has appeared in the film Bodyguard and in the seventh season of the reality series Bigg Boss. She also starred in a stage adaptation of Medea, directed by Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira.