Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech share first photos of son Orion, cricketer says ‘will not be like my dad Yograj who…’

Sunday, June 19, 2022
June 19, 2022 5:34:59 pm
yuvraj singh son Hazel Keech says she is "proud" of Yuvraj Singh and the effort he makes in being the "hands-on dad" to their son Orion Keech Singh. (Photo: Yuvraj Singh/Instagram)

On Father’s Day, cricketer Yuvraj Singh and actor Hazel Keech shared first photos of their son and revealed his name, Orion Keech Singh. Sharing the photo where the baby is cradled in their arms, Yuvraj wrote on Instagram, “Welcome to the world 𝗢𝗿𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗞𝗲𝗲𝗰𝗵 𝗦𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗵 ❤️. Mummy and Daddy love their little “puttar”. Your eyes twinkle with every smile just as your name is written amongst the stars ✨ #HappyFathersDay.”

Hazel also shared photos where Yuvraj is feeding their son. She also shared one of Orion with her father. In a long note, she wrote, “Happy first Fathers Day to you @yuvisofficial You’ve dreamt of this day since before we even met, now here you are, a burping, bottle feeding, nappy-changing, rocking-baby-to-sleep Papa with all the sleep deprivation and vomit that comes along with the giggles, smiles and joy. You’re a great hands-on dad and im proud of the effort you make, always trying your best xx.”

She went on to add, “Happy Fathers Day to you too Granddad. I love that Orion gets to see so much of you while you’re patiently waiting for him to be big enough to throw around. Happy fathers Day to you @yograjofficial Orion waiting to pull your beard and meet the Grandpa with the booming voice. Xxx.”

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Yuvraj spoke about naming his son Orion. “Orion is a star constellation and for parents, your kid is your star. When Hazel was pregnant, and sleeping in the hospital, I was watching some episodes where the name came to me and Hazel took an instant liking to it. I wanted Hazel’s last name also to come in the baby’s name, so that’s how it came about,” he said.

When asked if he wants his son to grow up to be a cricketer, Yuvraj said he will support his son to be whatever he wants. “Whether he becomes a sportsman, whether he becomes an actor or whatever career he pursues, I’d always encourage him. I’m not going to be like my dad who said, ‘You’re only going to play cricket.’ When my son was born, my dad was like, ‘I want to make him a fast bowler’, and I was like, ‘Dad, too much pressure too early. Let him come out of the hospital first’. So, that’s the fun side, but I’d not pressure him to play a particular sport,” he said.

