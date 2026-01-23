Yuvraj Singh’s dad Yograj recalls saying ‘I will shoot myself’ if son didn’t play cricket; threw 5-year-old Yuvi’s medals, skates out the car

Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh was his first coach. Yograj, who continues to coach kids and also work as an actor in Punjabi films, recently opened up about the time when he started training a young Yuvraj against his family’s wishes. He recalled that Yuvraj was just 5-6 years old when he threw his medals and skates out of the car as he wanted to prepare a cricketing champion who would, one day, take revenge for his father.

Yograj Singh said, ‘I will shoot myself’

In a chat shared on the YouTube channel Sports Launchpad By Saurav Yaduvanshi, Yograj Singh, Yograj recalled an incident from the time when Yuvraj was just a few months old. “One day, I was very sad, crying a lot and I was thinking what god had done to me. At 2-3 am, I picked up Yuvi and I hugged him. I thought that if I just die like this, it will mean nothing. Even my family will say that this man did nothing. I placed Yuvi in front of Guru Granth Sahib and I said either you take me away or you give him a blessing,” he said and added that he didn’t want to live like a loser. “I will shoot myself,” he said.