Yusuf Husain dies at 73, Hansal Mehta pens emotional tribute: ‘Not my father-in-law but a father’

Veteran actor Yusuf Husain has passed away due to Covid-19 complications. He was 73, and admitted to Lilavati hospital in Mumbai. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta confirmed the death of his father-in-law to indianexpress.com.

Mourning Husain’s demise, Hansal, posted a tribute note on Twitter, “I had completed 2 schedules of Shahid. And we were stuck. I was troubled. A non-existent career as a filmmaker was almost finished completely. He just came up to me and said I have a fixed deposit and it is of no use to me if you are so troubled. He wrote a cheque. Shahid was completed. That was Yusuf Husain. Not my father-in-law but a father. He was life if life itself had to have a physical form.”

Hansal was married to Yusuf Husain’s daughter Safeena, a social worker and activist.

Hansal further wrote, “Today he is gone. To remind all those women in heaven that they are ‘Duniya ki sabse khubsurat ladki’ and all the men that they are ‘Haseen naujwaan’. And then to end with a booming ‘love you love you love you’. Yusuf Saab I owe this new life to you. I am truly orphaned today. Life will never be the same. I will miss you terribly. My Urdu will remain broken. And yes – love you love you love you!”

Many celebrities responded to Hansal’s tweet and condoled Yusuf’s death. Actor Pooja Bhatt wrote, “This brought tears to my eyes Hansal. Can’t begin to imagine what you’ll are feeling. My deepest condolences to all!” Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani tweeted, “Deepest condolences.”

Yusuf Husain primarily portrayed father roles in films. He best remembered fir Dil Chahta Hai (2001), Dhoom (2004), Apahran (2005), Vivah (2006), Dhoom (2006), O My God! (2012) and Krissh 3 (2013), Raees (2017) among others.

He also dabbled with television shows like Yudh. He will be seen in films like The Letters and Crazy Cukkad Family that await a release date.