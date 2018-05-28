Ajay Devgn’s son Yug takes up fitness challenge, leaves Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone and others behind

Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
The #HumFitTohIndiaFit campaign is the latest trend in Bollywood where celebs are challenging their contemporaries to post fitness videos to encourage their fans for opting a healthy lifestyle. Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Deepika Padukone are among those who've posted their workout videos.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Updated: May 28, 2018 7:08:38 pm
Ajay Devgn son's Yug workout video Ajay Devgn’s son Yug is 7-year-old.
Fitness is a way of life, and Bollywood seems to be the biggest endorser of that. We see B-town celebs often making efforts to encourage their fans to stay fit. Not a long time ago, Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore spoke about the importance of fitness and urged the celebrities and audience to share their videos with a hashtag #HumFitTohIndiaFit. The initiative went viral within days after actors like Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Deepika Padukone and others accepted the challenge. But, more than anyone, Ajay Devgn’s son Yug is winning hearts. The youngest participant of the campaign, Yug not only did some strenuous exercises with ease, he also challenged the young India to take it up too.

On Monday morning, Ajay Devgn took to Twitter and posted Yug’s video. Along with the video, he wrote, “Yug Devgan challenges Young India for #HumFitTohIndiaFit Fitness Challenge.” While many kept believing that Yug is just a kid, the 7-year-old has managed to leave everyone dumbstruck.

The star kid is seen doing acrobatics, chin-ups, pull-ups, push-ups, and everything that any normal person might take months to perfect inside a gym. We know that Ajay own a chiselled body. But the way Yug has given a tough competition to the contemporary actors, there isn’t any doubt that he is indeed the fittest kid on the block.

Check out videos of some celebrities who took up the  #HumFitTohIndiaFit challenge.

After seeing so many stars from Bollywood to sports participating, Rajyavardhan Rathore told PTI, “The response has been great. I can see that the campaign is gaining momentum, so many simple and beautiful videos have been posted starting from children to grandparents. From the way people have accepted the challenge we can see the people are aware about their well being, so it’s a brilliant thing.”

