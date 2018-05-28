Ajay Devgn’s son Yug takes up fitness challenge, leaves Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone and others behind

Fitness is a way of life, and Bollywood seems to be the biggest endorser of that. We see B-town celebs often making efforts to encourage their fans to stay fit. Not a long time ago, Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore spoke about the importance of fitness and urged the celebrities and audience to share their videos with a hashtag #HumFitTohIndiaFit. The initiative went viral within days after actors like Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Deepika Padukone and others accepted the challenge. But, more than anyone, Ajay Devgn’s son Yug is winning hearts. The youngest participant of the campaign, Yug not only did some strenuous exercises with ease, he also challenged the young India to take it up too.
On Monday morning, Ajay Devgn took to Twitter and posted Yug’s video. Along with the video, he wrote, “Yug Devgan challenges Young India for #HumFitTohIndiaFit Fitness Challenge.” While many kept believing that Yug is just a kid, the 7-year-old has managed to leave everyone dumbstruck.
Yug Devgan challenges Young India for #HumFitTohIndiaFit Fitness Challenge.@narendramodi @Ra_THORe pic.twitter.com/tNbMvUciwU
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 28, 2018
The star kid is seen doing acrobatics, chin-ups, pull-ups, push-ups, and everything that any normal person might take months to perfect inside a gym. We know that Ajay own a chiselled body. But the way Yug has given a tough competition to the contemporary actors, there isn’t any doubt that he is indeed the fittest kid on the block.
Check out videos of some celebrities who took up the #HumFitTohIndiaFit challenge.
Challenge excepted @JIGARSARAIYA here is my clip , and thank you @Ra_THORe for starting #HumFitToIndiaFit and I nominate @Saqibsaleem @thedeol @ShahDaisy25 @Asli_Jacqueline pic.twitter.com/SfNVlgM3LB
— Remo D’souza (@remodsouza) May 28, 2018
Began my journey of fitness at 45! But it’s a start….and an important one!! Great initiative @Ra_THORe !! #HumFitTohIndiaFit I nominate my students who are trendsetters to do the same @S1dharthM @Varun_dvn @aliaa08 pic.twitter.com/JEIOlC9IsL
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 27, 2018
I accept your challenge @AnushkaSharma and @AkhilAkkineni8 for the #HumFitToIndiaFit. I nominate my #kalank co stars @kunalkemmu #adjtyaroykapur @MadhuriDixit @aliaa08 @duttsanjay pic.twitter.com/4nAvPfiRxM
— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 26, 2018
I accept your challenge @imVKohli. Here’s my video for the #HumFitTohIndiaFit #FitnessChallenge. I’d like to nominate my friends, @DipikaPallikal and @Varun_dvn Great initiative @Ra_THORe sir! #ComeOutAndPlay pic.twitter.com/SmdmkArT6U
— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) May 24, 2018
Thanks @AkhilAkkineni8 for the challenge #HumFitTohIndiaFit here are my 3 basics I do anytime anywhere to keep it going .. I challenge @Samanthaprabhu2 @iamSushanthA @AgerwalNidhhi pic.twitter.com/lXrdr8SMJo
— chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) May 24, 2018
Great initiative by @Ra_Thore
My favourite new 2.0 version of the #suryanamaskar a full body workout.#getfitindia #HumFitTohIndiaFit. Tagging @actormaddy @MadhuriDixit @SanjeevKapoor @shahidkapoor @karanjohar#swasthrahomastraho pic.twitter.com/dNNc33msd5
— SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) May 25, 2018
I am extremely passionate about fitness…and my new obsession…RUNNING!🏃🏽♀️Thank You @pvsindhu1 !Challenge accepted! I now challenge @M_Raj03 @imranirampal @aditigolf kyunki#HumFitTohIndiaFit pic.twitter.com/dMh9USxgLp
— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) May 25, 2018
I happily accept @Ra_THORe challenge thrown at my by my friend @gauravcsawant. Here is My Peeth ka chamatkar. . And now I challenge my friend @anilkapoor, @sikandarKher And @soundarya_20 for #DeshFitTohHumFit– challenge. Go for it. 😍😍🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/HLu1zXBEMN
— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 24, 2018
After seeing so many stars from Bollywood to sports participating, Rajyavardhan Rathore told PTI, “The response has been great. I can see that the campaign is gaining momentum, so many simple and beautiful videos have been posted starting from children to grandparents. From the way people have accepted the challenge we can see the people are aware about their well being, so it’s a brilliant thing.”
