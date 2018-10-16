YRF fires Ashish Patil in the wake of sexual harassment allegation

YRF had earlier stated that they had zero tolerance towards any form of harassment.

Yash Raj Films on Tuesday fired Ashish Patil who was the Vice President, Brand Partnerships and Talent Management & Business and Creative Head – Y Films.

An anonymous woman, on Twitter, shared her ordeal of the time when she was harassed by Ashish Patil of Yash Raj Films. The woman alleged that Ashish would constantly assure her of a future but would never keep his word. She alleged that she had to indulge in some of Ashish’s sexual advances as he kept leading her on with the promise of work at Yash Ra Films.

After the claims surfaced on Twitter, YRF put out a statement requesting the survivor to share her story with the Presiding Officer of their Internal Complaints Committee. They also said that YRF has zero tolerance towards any form of harassment.

On Tuesday, YRF shared on Twitter that they have decided to terminate his services with immediate effect.

Recently, Sajid Khan and Nana Patekar stepped away from their upcoming film Housefull 4 after they were accused of harassment. Aamir Khan has also exited the Gulshan Kumar biopic as the project was being directed by Subhash Kapoor who was earlier accused of harassment.

