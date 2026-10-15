‘Will make her do more extreme things’: YouTuber Sourav Joshi makes wife drink from dog’s bowl

YouTuber Sourav Joshi has doubled down after facing backlash for making wife, Avantika Bhatt, drink water from their pet dog Oreo’s bowl during a game of Truth or Dare. In his latest vlog, the YouTuber addressed the criticism, but insisted that both the bowl and the water were clean, and the water was ‘alkaline’. He said he will continue to make her do ‘even more extreme’ dares in the future. In his latest vlog, titled ‘Pahad Pe New Home’, Sourav said that several people had questioned his decision to make Avantika drink from their pet’s bowl.

“The other day, when I made Avantika drink water from our pet’s bowl, a lot of people told me, ‘How could you make her do such things?’ Let me clarify, the bowl was washed well. And forget about cleaning the bowl, the water that we drink is not normal water; it is alkaline water. All of us, including Oreo, drink the same water. Hence, both the water and the bowl were absolutely clean,” he said.

Sourav added that dog owners would understand his perspective better, explaining that pets often become an integral part of the family. “People with dogs would know that pets become family. A lot of times, we feed them from our own plates. We don’t think so much. If ever I get into a situation where I have to drink the same water from his bowl, I would. It is not a big deal. I have eaten from the same plate many times. He would always sleep with me. I thought it was important to clarify. It was a dare, after all. I will make her do even more extreme things,” he said.

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He further maintained that hygiene was not a concern in their household, adding, “So, speaking about hygiene, our house is quite hygienic.” Sourav was accompanied by Avantika during the vlog, and she appeared to agree with his explanation.

What sparked the backlash?

The controversy began with a vlog Sourav posted on October 13, titled Truth and Dare Part 2. During the game, he dared Avantika to drink water from Oreo’s bowl.

“You have to drink water from Oreo’s bowl,” he told her. Avantika immediately reacted with disbelief, asking, “Have you gone crazy? I am not going to do that.” Other participants in the game also appeared shocked, with one of them reacting enthusiastically to the unusual dare.

An uncomfortable Avantika questioned how she could drink from her pet’s bowl, but Sourav continued to insist that she take a sip. “Bas thoda sa,” he told her, assuring her that the water was clean and that he had poured it separately for her.

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Sourav eventually brought Oreo’s bowl to Avantika, who continued to hesitate before giving in and taking a sip. The other participants reacted with visible disgust, while Avantika repeatedly exclaimed, “Chi,” after drinking the water.

The clip triggered criticism in the comments section, with several viewers questioning Sourav’s decision to put his wife in that position.

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One user wrote, “Yaar biwi ki izzat hoti hai, bahut ghalat baat hai. Maafi mango bhabhi se.” Another commented, “Extremely bad behaviour, shows he has no respect for women.”

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Some viewers also raised concerns about the potential health risks of sharing a pet’s utensils, arguing that such content could encourage others to imitate the act.

One comment read, “Dog ka utensils use karna! Itni dangerous disease ho jaayegi ki sirf regret karoge. Please don’t do that, false message logon tak jaata hai, log yeh follow karenge. Very bad. Bhale hi dog aapka pet ho, but still rabies ke alawa bhi kaafi diseases hain jo humans ko ho jaati hain.”

Others described the dare as “shameful”, while some viewers expressed disbelief that Avantika had agreed to participate. One commenter wrote, “I cannot believe that she did it. She is a Chartered Accountant. I don’t know how she can choose a guy like this.”

Another user criticised Sourav’s behaviour, writing, “This Sourav Joshi has gone mad, bhai. How could you ask her to drink water from the dog’s utensil? Whatever it is, it’s not acceptable, disrespectful and highly misogynistic.”

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Who is Sourav Joshi?

With more than 42 million subscribers, Sourav Joshi is among India’s most-followed YouTubers. The 27-year-old YouTuber recently appeared on filmmaker Farah Khan’s YouTube channel, where she visited his luxury bungalow in Haldwani, featuring three kitchens, a private gym and several luxury cars.

According to reports, Sourav earns nearly Rs 4 crore per month from YouTube, although his actual income has not been independently verified.