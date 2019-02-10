YouTube sensation Lilly Singh shares new photos from Priyanka-Nick’s fun Haldi ceremony

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding was one of the biggest events that took place last year. The couple, who tied the knot in December, kept their wedding ceremonies quite private but also teased their fans by releasing photos from their Christian and Indian wedding one after another. While we have had a sneak-peek into the royal Christian and grand Indian weddings, Indo-Canadian YouTube sensation Lilly Singh aka Superwoman, who was one of the celeb guests at the private wedding affair, shared a couple of never-seen-before photos of Priyanka and Nick from their Haldi ceremony.

Advertising

The couple’s Haldi ceremony took place in Jodhpur, India. The YouTuber shared the photos on Instagram and captioned it as, “How to turn a Jonas brother into a Simpson. 😂 If I’m gonna do it, I’m gonna do it right! My sis @priyankachopra told me no mercy during the haldi (turmeric) ceremony on @nickjonas. Ya girl had to deliver 💁🏽‍♀️”

The photos show Lilly applying turmeric on Nick’s body as a part of an Indian ceremony. While Nick is seen enjoying the ritual, we cannot take our eyes away from Priyanka who is seen laughing heartily in the pictures.

Priyanka and Nick, who dated each other for about a year, got married in December in the presence of their respective family members.

“My wedding was an intimate affair. We had just 200 people, which is very less for an Indian wedding that is usually like 1000 people. My mom wanted to call even her jeweller to the wedding and then I had to tell her that I am trying to keep it small. So we had to host receptions for a bunch of friends and family,” Priyanka spoke about her wedding while promoting her upcoming release Isn’t It Romantic on the show Good Morning America.

The actor also revealed her cold-feet moment right before she had to walk down the aisle.

“When I was standing there waiting for them to tell me when to walk out and the music was going to start playing, I just started to have a panic attack. And then the doors opened and I saw him, I cannot forget that moment,” narrated Priyanka.

Advertising

On the work front, while Priyanka is busy with her Hollywood film Isn’t It Romantic promotions, which also stars Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth, Nick recently announced that he would reprise his role in Jumanji’s next installment.