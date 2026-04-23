YouTube is now bigger than TV for celebs: How much creators like Farah Khan, Archana Puran Singh earn

Several industry experts believe the pandemic fundamentally transformed how audiences consume content. With people confined to their homes, there was a massive shift from traditional television to digital platforms. OTT services surged in popularity, and platforms like YouTube witnessed unprecedented growth. This shift also brought celebrities closer to their audiences. Television actors and film personalities began launching their own YouTube channels, offering fans direct access to their daily lives, behind-the-scenes moments, podcasts, and even food challenges. What started as a creative outlet quickly evolved into a full-fledged business model, as openly acknowledged by celebrities like Archana Puran Singh and Farah Khan. The impact has been life-changing for many. A notable example is Farah Khan’s cook Dilip, whose improved earnings from YouTube appearances reportedly helped him build a house in his hometown and move his children to an English-medium school. Farah has famously said that she earns more from YouTube than she had from her successful career as a director and choreographer.

Understanding YouTube economics

To decode how YouTube monetisation works, SCREEN spoke to Vinay Thakur, popularly known for his channel AVRprankTV, which boasts of nearly 7 million subscribers and videos that often cross 10 million views. Highlighting a key concern, Vinay pointed out the lack of transparency in YouTube’s payment structure.

“We are never told exactly what we are paid for a video. There’s no clarity on how much YouTube earns from our content and what share we get. From what we understand, YouTube keeps around 55% and gives creators 45%, but even that isn’t clearly confirmed.”

What is CPM and how creators earn

A crucial concept in YouTube monetisation is CPM (Cost Per Mille), which refers to the amount advertisers pay for every 1,000 ad impressions. However, CPM is not uniform and varies widely. According to Vinay, Daily vloggers, prank creators, and educational content creators all have different CPM rates. Educational content generally earns a higher CPM. Creators in countries like the US earn significantly more compared to India.

“In India, on average, creators earn about $1 for 2,000 views. But it fluctuates—sometimes you earn $60 for 1 lakh views, and other times just $45,” he explained.

Why celebrities are turning to YouTube

Echoing sentiments shared by Archana Puran Singh and Farah Khan, Vinay noted that many artists now earn more from YouTube than from television or films. “YouTube is a free platform where artists are their own boss. If they have strong reach, brands can pay over Rs 15 lakh for a single video.”

This financial potential has attracted several well-known names, including Bharti Singh, to the platform. With an existing fan base, celebrities often find it easier to monetise their content quickly. Vinay also cited Sourav Joshi as an example of YouTube’s earning potential. Estimated monthly income from monetisation: Rs 50–60 lakh. With brand deals: Rs 2–3 crore per month.

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However, he clarified that CPM and earnings fluctuate depending on factors like seasonality and advertiser demand.

How much do these celebrities earn from YouTube?

Going by the CPM estimates explained by Vinay Thakur, a video by Farah Khan with around 4 million views could generate approximately Rs 1.7 lakh to Rs 2.4 lakh in ad revenue, assuming a range of $45–$65 per 1 lakh views.

However, ad revenue is only a part of the equation. Farah Khan frequently collaborates with brands such as Vim, Licious, along with various hotel chains, fashion labels, and electronics brands—making brand endorsements and partnerships a far more significant source of her overall earnings.

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Beyond Ads: Multiple revenue streams

YouTube earnings are no longer limited to ad revenue. Creators today have access to multiple monetisation avenues: Brand collaborations, affiliate marketing and product tagging, sponsored content, and YouTube Shorts monetisation.

Vinay explained how product tagging works: “If I use a product in my video—like a face wash or gadget—I can tag it. If someone buys it through my link, I earn a commission, usually around 10–11%.”

Additionally, YouTube has expanded its ad ecosystem with features like clickable links in Shorts, comments on ads, and integrations across mobile, web, and TV—making it easier for brands to convert viewers into buyers.

The role of agencies and the business of influence

With YouTube becoming a major source of income, marketing agencies and multinational companies have stepped in to streamline operations for creators. These agencies assist with: Content production, Brand collaborations, Marketing strategies. However, they also charge commissions for their services. “Agencies take a cut for every brand deal they bring,” Vinay noted.

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No formula for success

Despite the lucrative opportunities, success on YouTube remains unpredictable. Much like filmmaking, there is no guaranteed formula for viral success or consistent earnings. Popular creator Ashish Chanchlani highlighted that higher views don’t always translate into higher income. “Regional creators may have more subscribers and views but earn less due to a limited audience base,” he said.

Ashish, who released his series Ekaki on YouTube without a pay-per-view model, emphasised the platform’s creative freedom: “YouTube gives creators the freedom to experiment and make it big on their own terms.”

YouTube’s rapid growth

According to an Omdia report, YouTube had grown to host 29 billion videos as of December 2025. This expansion has been driven by: the rise of Shorts, AI-generated content, and growth in markets like India.

YouTube has evolved from a simple video-sharing platform into a powerful ecosystem that blends entertainment, entrepreneurship, and influence. While it offers immense earning potential and creative freedom, it also comes with uncertainties—especially around transparency and fluctuating income.

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For many creators and celebrities alike, however, YouTube has become more than just a platform—it’s now a primary livelihood and a gateway to global audiences.