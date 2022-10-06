scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

When Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal met Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Asoka, see photo

Sham Kaushal dropped an unseen picture featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal.

Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny KaushalVicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal pose with Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Asoka. (Photo: Sham Kaushal/Instagram)

Sham Kaushal on Wednesday took a trip down memory lane and shared an old photo featuring sons Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal, and superstar Shah Rukh Khan, all in one frame. The picture was from the sets of the movie Asoka and Shah Rukh can be seen in his costume, while young Vicky and Sunny posed beside him.

Sham wrote in the caption, “By God’s grace this photo was taken in 2001 during the shooting of Asoka in Film City. Vishnu Vardhan was asstt director & Vicky was studying in 8th standards. No body ever imagined that one day Vicky will join film line & in 2022 both of them will be winning Best Director & Best Actor Awards respectively for Shershah & Sardar Udham. Destiny & God’s blessings #vishnuvardhan @vickykaushal09 Rab di meher.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sham Kaushal (@shamkaushal09)

Earlier, in an interview with Etimes, Sham Kaushal, who is a stunt coordinator, had recalled meeting Shah Rukh Khan for the first time on the sets of Asoka in 2001. He had said that SRK’s vibe was very positive and they had hugged each other on the first day. 

Also Read |When Akshaye Khanna spoke about dad Vinod Khanna’s decision to leave his family and career, take sanyaas: ‘An earthquake has to happen…’

He also recalled when Shah Rukh and director Santhosh Sivan roped him for a small part in the film. Sham said, “When I went to the set, they told me to get ready. I was taken to a vanity van all of a sudden and I had to put on the get up for the part and play it. I love working with SRK. I can’t think of a single bad day or experience while working with him.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Committees of Parliament’ ...Premium
UPSC Key-October 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Committees of Parliament’ ...
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...Premium
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...Premium
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...Premium
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...

Asoka also starred Kareena Kapoor, Hrishitaa Bhatt, and Danny Denzongpa.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-10-2022 at 07:48:25 pm
Next Story

Threats to Mukesh Ambani’s family: one held from Bihar

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Alia Bhatt’s baby shower with Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 06: Latest News
Advertisement