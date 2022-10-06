When Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal met Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Asoka, see photo

Sham Kaushal on Wednesday took a trip down memory lane and shared an old photo featuring sons Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal, and superstar Shah Rukh Khan, all in one frame. The picture was from the sets of the movie Asoka and Shah Rukh can be seen in his costume, while young Vicky and Sunny posed beside him.

Sham wrote in the caption, “By God’s grace this photo was taken in 2001 during the shooting of Asoka in Film City. Vishnu Vardhan was asstt director & Vicky was studying in 8th standards. No body ever imagined that one day Vicky will join film line & in 2022 both of them will be winning Best Director & Best Actor Awards respectively for Shershah & Sardar Udham. Destiny & God’s blessings #vishnuvardhan @vickykaushal09 Rab di meher.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sham Kaushal (@shamkaushal09)

Earlier, in an interview with Etimes, Sham Kaushal, who is a stunt coordinator, had recalled meeting Shah Rukh Khan for the first time on the sets of Asoka in 2001. He had said that SRK’s vibe was very positive and they had hugged each other on the first day.

He also recalled when Shah Rukh and director Santhosh Sivan roped him for a small part in the film. Sham said, “When I went to the set, they told me to get ready. I was taken to a vanity van all of a sudden and I had to put on the get up for the part and play it. I love working with SRK. I can’t think of a single bad day or experience while working with him.”

Asoka also starred Kareena Kapoor, Hrishitaa Bhatt, and Danny Denzongpa.