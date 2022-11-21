Young fan breaks cordon at Amitabh Bachchan’s home Jalsa, rushes to touch his feet: ‘In tears for having met me…’

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has found an ardent fan in a young boy who recently rushed to greet the actor as he came out his residence to wave at the fans. The child, having watched Don, wanted a sketch of young Bachchan to be autographed by the man himself.

The boy broke the cordon to touch Big B’s feet as Amitabh was seen looking lovingly at the kid.

(Photo: Amitabh Bachchan’s blog) (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan’s blog)

“And this little fellow came up all the way from Indore after at the age of 4 he saw DON .. and stuck to it .. dialogues acting my lines etc., .. in tears for having met me his desire for long .. sublimates himself at the feet , which I just do ot like and abhor .. but ..console him as he breaks the cordon and runs up .. console him .. autograph the paintings he did of me and get to read a letter from his Father ..such be the emotion of the well wishers .. it leaves me in a swell of the aqua when in solitude .. what how when why .. me ! (sic),” read a section of Amitabh’s latest blog post.

Senior Bachchan also shared photos of the boy on his blog where he was seen breaking police lines, touching the superstar’s feet and getting his sketch autographed by the film star.

On the work front, Amitabh is basking in the success of his recent release, the Sooraj Barjatya directorial Uunchai, which also stars Neena Gupta, Sarika, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. The actor has had multiple releases this year, including the likes of Jhund, Runway 34 and Goodbye.