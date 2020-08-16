Sanjay Dutt’s best friend Paresh Ghelani: You will win this battle

Paresh Ghelani dedicates a post to Sanjay Dutt. (Photo:Instagram/pareshghelani)

Sanjay Dutt’s closest friend Paresh Ghelani, who inspired Vicky Kaushal’s character Kamli in the actor’s biopic Sanju, on Sunday wrote on Instagram that the Bollywood star is a braveheart and would conquer the health battle he is undergoing.

Dutt announced on Tuesday that he was taking a short break from work owing to a medical treatment. He is yet to make the nature of the diagnosis public.

Ghelani, whose friendship with Dutt formed a huge part of the emotional core of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju, said despite the actor’s health, he believed life would be kinder to them in the future.

“Brother @duttsanjay. Hard to imagine just few days ago we were talking about how we shall enjoy the next phase of our lives and we were talking about how we have been blessed to be able to ride, walk, jog, crawl, and enjoy the journey thus far; we are where we are. I still believe we are blessed and I know journey forward is going to be as beautiful and as colorful as it has been. God has been kind. nakupenda kaka!!” Ghelani wrote on Instagram.



Ghelani, in the short note, mentioned that the best friends needed to “buckle up” for another roller coaster ride.

“Though we had covered the whole amusement park. Thought it was closed now, but I guess we are not done yet. Let’s buckle up for an another roller coaster ride. Yet another battle has begun. Battle we must and the battle you will conquer… We know the braveheart you are, you will win this.”

He ended the note with the phrase, “Sher hai tu Sher!!” which had also found a mention in Sanju.

A day after Dutt announced the break from work, his producer-wife Maanayata Dutt said the Bollywood star is a “fighter” who has always emerged as a winner amid adverse conditions and urged fans to not fall prey to speculations.

“We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass,” she said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd