You will always be an inspiration: Alia Bhatt wishes Deepika Padukone on birthday

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who has turned 35 today, is receiving a lot of lovely wishes from fans and friends on social media.

One of the first actors to wish Deepika was Alia Bhatt. Alia, who recently spent some quality time with Deepika during their vacation in Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan, shared an adorable wish on Instagram. The actor called Deepika “an inspiration of beauty and strength.”

Sharing a photo on Instagram, Alia Bhatt wrote, “Happy birthday DP! You are and will always be an inspiration of beauty and strength inside out! And here’s to many more random adventures together… Love you!”

Katrina Kaif also wished Deepika Padukone on her birthday. Sharing a picture of the Chhapaak actor, Katrina wrote, “Happy happy happiest birthday to you Deepika Padukone. Wishing you all the peace, love and joy life has to offer.”

Earlier this week, Deepika gave a sneak peek of her vacation in Rajasthan. She motivated her fans to take the “much needed break” with a note that read, “An observation or compliment I receive most often from my family and friends closest to me is how I haven’t changed one bit personally despite everything I have achieved professionally. Little do they know what a huge role they have to play in it! For me, uninterrupted quality time with family and friends is absolutely essential. It keeps me grounded and rooted. It’s a reminder of where I’ve come from and everything it has taken me to get to where I am. So take that much needed break…”

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has a cameo in Kabir Khan’s 83, which stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. She is currently shooting for Shakun Batra’s next directorial, which stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.