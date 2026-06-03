‘You talk nonsense’: Ashoke Pandit slams Kangana Ranaut for comment on Ranveer Singh row

The controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh’s exit from Don 3 got many reactions emerging from within the film industry. Filmmaker and FWICE chief advisor Ashoke Pandit recently responded to actor-politician Kangana Ranaut’s recent remark regarding the non-cooperation directive issued against Ranveer Singh by the film body. He was speaking to the media after announcing that the directive has been revoked.

While addressing the media during a press conference, filmmaker and FWICE chief advisor Ashoke Pandit strongly responded to comments made by Kangana. The actor had reacted to the ongoing dispute between Ranveer Singh and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

Speaking at an event, Kangana Ranaut appeared to support Ranveer, saying that as a person’s stature grows, so do their enemies. Kangana remarked, “Jab haisiyat badhti hai toh dushman bhi badhte hain,” suggesting that opposition often comes with success.

Reacting to her comments, Ashoke Pandit did not hold back and he dismissed Kangana’s observations and questioned her understanding of the issue. According to him, the federation’s stand has been widely misunderstood, with several people reacting to headlines rather than the facts of the case.

“A lot of people in the industry have started abusing us. Yesterday, Kangana also said something. They are not understanding the whole issue, and people are just commenting. Kangana also said that even I have been banned by the industry. I said, ‘You talk nonsense, that’s why I banned you.’ I don’t care. There is a big issue of the industry here. You don’t even know the issue. You are just saying things. We are not against Ranveer. We are talking about what has happened,” shared Ashoke Pandit.

He further clarified that FWICE’s stance is not aimed at Ranveer Singh as an individual, but is rooted in concerns over professional accountability and the broader impact such disputes can have on producers, technicians, workers, and others involved in a film’s production. He emphasised that people should first understand the background and circumstances that prompted the federation’s action before forming opinions or reacting publicly to the controversy.

The Don 3 controversy

The larger controversy stems from Ranveer Singh’s reported departure from Don 3, which allegedly resulted in financial losses for the film’s producers. Following complaints regarding the matter, FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor.

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However, Ashoke Pandit soon clarified that it is not a legal ban, but a directive advising its members not to work with Ranveer until the issue is resolved.

FWICE revokes the Non-Cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh

A week after issuing a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh over his exit from Don 3, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has withdrawn its stance. The decision comes following requests from fellow industry bodies, including the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) and the Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA). While FWICE stated that its legal team will continue to respond to the legal notices sent by Ranveer Singh’s side, the federation has chosen to revoke the directive in the interest of maintaining harmony within the film industry.